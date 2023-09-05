Head out to squash foes in bid for World Cup glory

Travis Head looks to emulate his idol Adam Gilchrist's white-ball exploits as he looks to lock in an opening role for Australia's ODI side

01:09 Play video Head torches Proteas to fire Aussies to clean sweep

Having grown up idolising Adam Gilchrist and even trialled his squash-ball-in-the-glove method, Travis Head hopes he can have a similarly telling impact on a World Cup from the top of the order.

A five-match ODI series against South Africa beginning Thursday (9pm AEST, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports) will afford the 29-year-old a golden opportunity to cement his claim to fill former captain Aaron Finch's shoes at the upcoming 50-over tournament.

Like fellow left-hander Gilchrist, Head has become a middle-order dasher in Test cricket but has had his best returns opening in one-day cricket.

"Growing up, he was someone I idolised," Head told cricket.com.au, citing Gilchrist's famous century in the 2007 final batting with a rubber ball in his left glove as his most enduring World Cup memory. "I've tried the squash ball, I don't know how he did it."

Next month's India-hosted event in which Australia will be gunning for a sixth 50-over men's world title will mark Head's first World Cup, having struggled to crack a permanent spot in the ODI side until Finch's retirement last year.

The South Australian's three centuries in the format have all come from the opening spot, where he averages 50.60 compared to 33.33 in the middle order.

Two of those tons have come after a three-and-a-half-year ODI absence was ended last year, and he averages 63.90 in 12 matches since. That came on the back of a dominant run of List A form, averaging almost 60 since the start of 2019.

His long omission was, of course, down to Finch and David Warner's strength as an opening pair for much of the past decade, including the most recent ODI World Cup in 2019 when the pair's runs proved a major factor in Australia's strong group-stage run.

Head now has the chance to be part of an equally formidable partnership with Warner this time around.

"It looks pretty clear that I'll be able to have an opportunity at the top," Head said before leaving for the South Africa tour, which he began in style with a blazing 91 off 48 balls in the final T20I.

"It's something that I've been waiting for for a period of time now with Finchy and Davey doing it for so long and doing such a great job at it, making it so hard to get into the team.

"Having been moved around and tried to find that spot in the middle order, but the opportunity came (to open) and having done it well for South Australia for a period and the limited chances I had for Australia.

"There was always an earmark that potentially that's my way in. It happened that away and I was able to take my opportunity. So looking forward to getting that chance and hopefully making it my own."

From a limited sample size, Head and Warner have a formidable record as an opening duo.

03:37 Play video Head flays England around MCG in brutal 152

Their first-wicket ODI partnership average of 113.57, with three century stands from seven innings, is the highest mark in Australia ODI history (minimum three innings).

That could counter concerns over fielding dual left-handed openers in India, where top-order runs are paramount before spin typically proves challenging through the middle overs for incoming batters.

Yet Australia insist they have not the shut the door on using the in-form Mitch Marsh at the top, opening the door for Warner to be tried further down the order, after the Head-Marsh pair clicked against the new ball during their most recent ODI series in India.

01:31 Play video Marsh, Head annihilate India after Starc’s fireworks

"I feel like I'm in a great space to contribute," said Head. "There's never guarantees over that but I feel like I've been able to contribute for a period of time now.

"I've had limited chances over the last few years. To be in that team now, to feel like I can be a part of that team and hopefully take us to the last day in the World Cup.

"There's not many bigger occasions than a World Cup in India."

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen