Fashion on the field: Every kit for the 2023 ODI World Cup

A closer look at what players from the ten competing nations will be wearing during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India in October-November

Afghanistan

Afghanistan have gone a bit creative for their kit for 2023 after being a bit same-same for the last few tournaments. Prominent as ever are the red and blue but a checkered pattern with elements of navy blue add a really nice touch.

Brief history: This will be Afghanistan's third ODI World Cup, after they made their debut in the 2015 tournament in Australia in a striking blue kit, with gold lettering and ribbons of the colours of their flag. In 2019, Afghanistan lightened the shaded of blue a touch and went with white lettering in a kit otherwise very similar to their first, and also produced a clash kit with a heavy dose of red on the sleeves and sides.

Afghanistan's main (left) and clash (centre) kits from 2019, and their 2015 debut // Getty

Australia

Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Alex Carey in the 2019 ODI World Cup kit // Getty

A hark back to the classics with what at first glance appears to be a simple and understand design but one that features a subtle nod to Australia's first nations heritage. Predominantly Australian Gold with dark green piping around the collar and cuffs, it's on the side panels where this kit comes into its own with an indigenous-themed pattern including the 'Walkabout Wickets' design.

The indigenous pattern on the side of the World Cup kit in detail // Getty

Brief history: It's Australian gold, my friend, and nobody will ever forget it. The winners of five World Cups have played in some iconic kits. The 2019 version was a hark back to the early days of one-day cricket with a retro feel, and one of the rare kits to not feature the southern cross. In 2015 the constellation was joined by the Federation Star from the Australian flag, while in 2011 it was a more subtle constellation in the lower left quadrant.

Australia's ODI World Cup kits from 2019 (left), 2015 (centre) and 2011 // Getty

In 2007, again no stars and a burnished gold version of the kit for the Caribbean-based tournament where Australia won a third straight tournament, while in 2003 the Southern Cross was centred in a gold kit with green side panels. Perhaps the most iconic kit of all time was worn in 1999, with an oversized constellation zooming across the chest, while stars also adorned the left pocket of the trousers.

Three elite kits, three World Cup titles in 2007 (left), 2003 (middle) and 1999 // Getty

Bangladesh

The Tigers have released a sleek design for the upcoming Cup. The shoulders and lower right section of the shirt contain dashes of red while there's plenty of their traditional dark green too.

Brief history: One of the teams required to produce clash kits in 2019, Bangladesh produced two of the nicest kits at the tournament with contrasting green and red versions. But it nearly wasn't. They initially produced only a green design without any red at all, which prompted a huge outcry on social media from fans within the country, prompting a late change and addition of the red stripe across chest to the main kit, and the alternative stripe. In 2015, the kit featured the yellow outline of a tiger's head, prowling through the reeds of a pinstriped green shirt with red sleeves.

Bangladesh had two kits in 2019 (left and middle) and another vibrant winner in 2015 // Getty

The 2011 tournament they co-hosted had a lot going on with a background pattern across the belly, gold ribbons and red panels on the sleeves. In 2007, a fluorescent shade of green was present on the sides, while in 2003 it was a simpler dark green design with red side panels gold lettering.

Dark green and red dominated Bangladesh kits in 2011 (left), 2007 (middle) and 2003 (right) // Getty

England

Nothing too groundbreaking for England this time around, we've already seen both their men's and their women's side play in this strip. A pretty good combination of blue, white and red, it's a solid kit without being an instant Hall of Famer.

Brief history: Credit where it's due, England have mixed things up in recent times. The 2019 World Cup kit in which they were awarded the tournament came in a kit inspired by the 1992 tournament and is one of the nicest in recent times. The 2015 version was blue with a magnified detail of one of England's mythical lions on the left side, while in 2011 it was a very deep blue, with red sleeves.

England mixed up their styles for World Cup kits in 2019 (left), 2015 (middle) and 2011 (right) // Getty

The 2007 kit for the Caribbean tournament featured lopsided red patterns on the sleeves, but it was the same shade of blue as England rolled out in 2003 when they had a red collar and double white lines down the front. The 1999 kit was very much football inspired, with an oversized three lions on the shirt front.

England's 1999 kit (right) had a heavy football influence while it was a similar approach for 2003 (middle) and 2007 (left) // Getty

India

India and Adidas have made a winning combination with their uniforms so far and the 2023 ODI World Cup kit is no exception. The Indian blue is of course the base but with highlights of white and orange (a nod to the Indian flag) this shirt really pops. The trimming on the collar and the sleeves are excellent and the second shade of light blue means it not just one flat colour across the chest .

Brief history: India have always worn blue – apart from the time they turned orange in 2019 when the ICC forced them into a clash kit for their match against hosts England. Despite being mocked on social media as looking like oil refinery workers, the orange back and sleeves and navy-blue torso was one of the more striking kits, but it's only been seen once, and unlikely to return anytime soon. Their main 2019 kit was the standard blue with oversized gold lettering. In 2015 the lettering was orange, over a vertical stripe pattern.

India had two kits for the 2019 tournament (left and middle) and the 2015 kit (right) // Getty

The 2011 kit will forever be iconic thanks to India's win in the tournament, with the green, white and saffron of the flag running up the sides. The 2007 tournament was one to forget for the early-exiting India, and perhaps no surprise the last time we saw the really light sky blue. The 2003 kit, when India made the final, featured their flag's colours brushed diagonally across the torso.

The winning kit from 2011 (left) is remembered fondly. Not so much those from 2007 (middle) and 2003 (right) // Getty

Netherlands

The Dutch have gone fun - and bright - for their 2023 World Cup kit. The thick, dark blue cuffs at the end of the sleeves add a really nice exclamation mark to this jerseys, which are always going to stand out in orange. Whether or not they play in the bucket hats remains to be seen, but it will have the backing of fans the world over.

Brief history: The Dutch rolled out near identical kits in their previous two World Cup appearances in 2011 and 2007. The dark navy blue making a nice contrast with the orange – and reminding some of India's 2019 clash kit. Notably, they're they only nation to not have their name in all caps, with The Netherlands in a clean and stylish print across the front. But back in 2003 it was Holland blazed across the chest, with a yellow motif of the lion from nation's coat of arms.

The Netherlands kits from 2011 (left), 2007 (middle) and under the name Holland in 2003 (right) // Getty

New Zealand

The Black Caps have unveiled their 2023 World Cup kit and the black shirt with grey stripes has a somewhat retro feel, with the vertical lines on the lower half of the shirt evoking memories of the classic 1996 World Cup kits.

Brief history: New Zealand has been a consistent high achiever in ODI World Cups, and has kept a consistent theme of black in their the kit design too. In 2019 a crisp white collar popped on the otherwise all black kit. In 2019 there was a hint of blue on the kit on the shoulders and piping around the sleeves, while in 2011 it was grey around the neck and sides in a somewhat unflattering design.

New Zealand's World Cup kits from 2019 (left), 2015 (middle) and 2011 // Getty

They produced a banger in 2007 with a silver fern on the shirt front, which seemed to be a reverse of the 2003 design which had a plain front and the fern motif on the back. All this black makes their 1999 kit all the more iconic, with a breathtaking teal kit with black fern leaves embossed on a grey band around the midriff.

New Zealand's World Cup kit in 2007 (left) was a mirror of the 2003 version (middle) but 1999 was an iconic teal look // Getty

Pakistan

Pakistan became the first nation to reveal their 2023 ODI World Cup kit in late August when they unveiled their 'Star Nation Jersey' in Lahore. The jersey is a return to a predominantly deep and dark green like the nation's flag, with a few lines of neon bright green. Featuring a five-pointed star stretched across the chest it is replicated in three layers, representing "brilliance, aspiration, and the radiant glow of cricketing achievements" according to the PCB's marketing folk. The gold star of the Pakistan Cricket Board's logo on the left breast has a single star above it, representing their triumph in the 1992 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan's World Cup kits in 2019 (left), 2015 (middle), and 2011 // Getty

Brief history: Pakistan's ODI World Cup jerseys have always been green, but the shade has varied considerably. At the last ODI World Cup in 2019, Pakistan's jersey featured horizontal stripes that were a lighter, more vibrant shade of green under the nation's name, and they were the only 'green team' that was not required to produce a clash strip. In 2015 it was lime green with vertical pinstripes and gold lettering. The 2011 version had a crescent moon and star motif on the belly, 2007 featured lime green collar and sleeves while 2003 was ablaze with yellow across the shoulders.

The kits worn by Pakistan at World Cups (from left), 2007, 2003 and 1999 // Getty

South Africa

South Africa have gone colourful for 2023, using the colours of their flag across the shoulders. Black, gold, red and blue sit nicely on the traditional dark green, with gold lettering for the central South Africa a staple for Proteas' kits. Speaking of the Protea, the national flower of the country, they also make a subtle appearance with the blooming flora also featuring in darker green.

Brief history: Like Pakistan, green has been a dominant colour for South Africa's World Cup kits over the years. Their 2019 version featured a lime green torso with a dark-green camouflage pattern on the sleeves. The 2015 version was a very dark green torso with yellow sleeves and collar, and very similar to the 2011 kit that was a lighter shade of green, with a green collar.

South Africa's ODI World Cup kits in 2019 (left), 2015 (centre) and 2011 (right) // Getty

In 2007 the white outline of a protea flower was on the belly under the nation's name over two decks with yellow panels over a more garden green. The event they hosted in 2003 saw South Africa roll out a garment that looked as if a lion had ripped it to shreds, while the very dark green of 1999 had an inverted Y in yellow down the centre of the chest.

South Africa's World Cup kits in 2007 (left), 2003 (centre) and 1999 (right) // Getty

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have another stunner, with a kit we've seen before. The Sri Lankans have decided to wear what gave them success at the World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe earlier this year. The head of a lion is the standout feature of this kit, while using a couple of different shades of blue also breaks it up nicely.

The Sri Lankans after qualifying for the World Cup in Zimbabwe in July // Getty

Brief history: Sri Lanka have done a great job in recent times of producing kits that are not only visually delightful, but also environmentally conscious. They produced two kits for 2019, both of which were made from recycled plastic waste from the ocean and featured images of turtles on the body. The two kits were very similar – lower torso was identically but one kit had yellow sleeves and back, the other was dark blue. The 2015 kit was another winner with triangle pattern adding texture to the design.

The two versions of Sri Lanka's kit in 2019 (left and middle), and the 2015 pattern // Getty

For their run to the final of the 2011 tournament, it was a relatively plain kit, with yellow collar and some detail on the side panels, while their final appearance in 2007 was in a decidedly purple kit with the Sri Lankan lion outlined on the belly but in 2003 it was back to plain block colours.

Sri Lanka kept it simple for the tournaments in 2011 (left) and 2003 (right) but showed some character in 2007 (middle) // Getty

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: September 30: v Netherlands, Thiruvananthapuram (D/N), 6.30pm AEST

Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa