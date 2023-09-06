Bruce century builds New Zealand A's commanding lead

New Zealand A's lead has grown to 299 runs by stumps on day three, with captain Tom Bruce leading the charge

New Zealand A captain Tom Bruce stamped his authority with a commanding century that has given the visitors a great chance to seal the four-day 'A' series in Mackay.

Bruce made an unbeaten 104 off only 153 deliveries, cashing in against an under-manned Australia A bowling attack.

Left-armer Ben Dwarshuis experienced back soreness and was limited to only three overs for the day, while illness restricted allrounder Nathan McAndrew to only nine overs.

Victorian Mitch Perry was also feeling less than 100 per cent but battled on to see out the day.

Beginning the third day on 0-20, a lead of 22 runs, the impressive McAndrew (1-17 off 10) got opener Henry Cooper caught behind early.

But half-centuries to Sean Solia (62) and Dean Foxcroft (53) ensured Australia A's hopes of running through the tourists wouldn't eventuate.

After captain Nathan McSweeney got the breakthrough with only his second ball just before the first break, Bruce put the pressure on the bowlers from the get-go.

With NZ A looking comfortable, Aus A skipper Nathan McSweeney brought himself on to get the breakthrough right before the break!



Second session live and free: https://t.co/I275Iy4gS5 | #AUSAvNZA pic.twitter.com/cmSia0eZ4z — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 6, 2023

The injuries to Dwarshuis and McAndrew meant a heavy load was shouldered by Perry (3-58 from 20 overs) and Liam Hatcher (3-90 from 22 overs).

After a gruelling day in the field, Perry finally found reason for joy with the second new ball, as the pink Kookaburra started to swing under the artificial lights.

His hat-trick ball to Adithya Ashok nearly ricocheted back onto the New Zealander's stumps, but it would have mattered little as the umpire deemed Perry had overstepped.

"Tough day for our guys losing Dwarshuis early with a back complaint and there’s a bit of illness going through the group at the moment," Australia A coach Adam Voges said after play.

"(Perry's) a real competitor. He wants the ball in his hand ... he's not feeling the best today but he kept coming for us and took a couple of really important wickets with that second new ball tonight."

If New Zealand A do as expected and declare overnight, Australia A will require 300 runs to win the second match of this series, which they will need to do to ensure parity over falling by 225 runs in the first clash last week.

Australia A v New Zealand A series

First four-day match: NZ A won by 225 runs

Second four-day match: September 4-7, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

Australia A four-day squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jordan Buckingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Caleb Jewell, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward

First one-dayer: September 10, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Second one-dayer: September 13, Allan Border Field (D/N)

Third one-dayer: September 15, Allan Border Field

Australia A one-day squad: Wes Agar, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner

New Zealand A squad (both formats): Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Tom Bruce (c), Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Rae, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia