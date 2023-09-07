Kiwis wrap up 'A' series despite Jewell's stellar ton

New Zealand A have now sealed victory in three of their last four first-class matches against Australia A

New Zealand A have sealed a 2-0 series victory over Australia A despite a brilliant fourth-innings century from Caleb Jewell in the closing stages of the final day in Mackay.

Needing 302 to win after the Kiwis only added two runs to their overnight score, Jewell played a lone hand for the Aussies, who eventually fell 68 runs short.

Ben Dwarshuis was hoping not to bat after experiencing some back soreness on the third day but after No.10 batter Liam Hatcher was bowled off the final ball of the 57th over, Dwarshuis trudged out to join Jewell.

Perhaps sensing Dwarshuis' resistance wouldn't last too long, Jewell attempted to send Jacob Duffy over the square leg fence but only found Dean Foxcroft on the boundary.

It was a superb knock from the Tasmanian opener, his first century for Australia A and fifth first-class ton overall.

He finished on 131 off 169 balls, striking at 77.51 with 17 fours and two sixes in a very impressive performance.

Caleb Jewell relaxes in the change room following his 131 // Supplied

Jewell conceded after the match just how pleased he was to notch his fifth first-class century.

"It was a bit of a relief to be honest," Jewell said after play.

"I’ve been on four (centuries) for a while, and there have been a few 90s in between, so it was nice to tick that one off.

"They bowled well, we just weren’t good enough unfortunately to keep them out for long enough."

Such was Jewell's dominance, the second highest score for the Aussies was Josh Philippe's 19.

Philippe, Cameron Bancroft, Tim Ward, Campbell Kellaway and Mitchell Perry all got starts, scoring between 10 and 19, but no batter could match Jewell's ability to find their groove against the pink ball.

Seamer Will O'Rourke was the pick of the New Zealand A bowlers with 3-64.

It marks the end of a comprehensive four-day performance from the Kiwis in this format, following up their 1-0 win (from two matches) against Australia A at home in April and their victory last week in Brisbane by 225 runs.

Attention now turns to the three one-day matches to be play in Queensland in the next week.

Australia A v New Zealand A series

First four-day match: NZ A won by 225 runs

Second four-day match: NZ A won by 68 runs

Australia A four-day squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jordan Buckingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Caleb Jewell, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward

First one-dayer: September 10, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Second one-dayer: September 13, Allan Border Field (D/N)

Third one-dayer: September 15, Allan Border Field

Australia A one-day squad: Wes Agar, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner

New Zealand A squad (both formats): Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Tom Bruce (c), Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Rae, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia