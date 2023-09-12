Aussies to revert to type with 'Big Three' for Cup campaign

Five-time champs unlikely to persist with two quicks with return of Cummins and Starc, says Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood expects Australia to revert to their tried and tested formula of a three-man pace attack for the five-time world champions' tilt at another title in next month's ODI World Cup in India.

Australia have been without Pat Cummins (wrist) and Mitchell Starc (groin) through their ongoing South Africa tour, with both players originally named to take at least some part in the series before pulling out altogether.

The series had also loomed as a chance for exciting left-arm quick Spencer Johnson to make his ODI debut, having already done so in the T20I leg of the tour, until he was sidelined with a hamstring issue. Queenslander Michael Neser, who played the most recent of his two ODIs in June 2018, has flown over as cover.

Without that trio, Australia have been experimenting with an allrounder-heavy line-up, with two quicks and a combination of Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green and Aaron Hardie providing the back-up pace options alongside spin spearhead Adam Zampa, and either Ashton Agar or Tim David.

In the first ODI, Hazlewood shared the new ball with Stoinis, while in the second, Sean Abbott and part-time off-spinner Travis Head had the honours, with Nathan Ellis bowling first change.

But Hazlewood suggested Australia would be unlikely to regularly play only two out-and-out pace bowlers through their World Cup campaign, and was hoping to see Starc and Cummins in action in the preceding three-match series away to India (Sept 22, 24, 27).

"I think in the first game with Stoinis taking the new ball, if Sean Abbott's going to play (at the World Cup) he's probably going to play as a third quick and he's going to bowl that first-change role, so it's just (about) him nailing down that spot," the 32-year-old said.

"And I guess the only other option was Stoinis to take the new ball … but I expect with Mitch and Pat back, we'll probably share the first 10 overs between us more often than not.

"With Mitch and Pat coming in hopefully for the India series before the World Cup, there's still a lot of games to go, no doubt the quicks will play a huge part not only here but at the World Cup as well.

"I think it's a great time to build some depth as well … it's definitely great to have some younger guys here pushing us and getting some match experience and creating that depth within the squad.

"We've got a few here that are doing really well in Nathan and Sean. It was a bit disappointing for Spence to do a little hamstring nick and not be available – it would've been really good to see him out there playing these games."

02:17 Play video 'That's a nice four': Aussies hit the links in South Africa

Hazlewood was rested for the second ODI but will return for tonight's third match, in Potchefstroom, before likely sitting out game four and again returning for game five.

That rotation could open the door for Neser, a regular Australia tourist who has had precious few playing opportunities in any format at international level, to earn a recall to the side in the country of his birth.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: September 30: v Netherlands, Thiruvananthapuram (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

*Can be changed up until September 28