Stokes smashes England record score in win over Kiwis

Superstar allrounder Ben Stokes has set a new white-ball record for England by hammering 182 off 124 balls in their 181-run ODI win over New Zealand

Ben Stokes is in record-breaking form heading into next month's ODI World Cup.

In clubbing 182 off 124 balls, Stokes made the highest score by an England player in one-day internationals to set up the team's 181-run win over New Zealand in the third match of the series at The Oval on Wednesday.

Stokes beat the previous best mark by an England player — 180 by Jason Roy against Australia in Melbourne in 2018 — and posted the 24th highest individual score ever in the 50-over format.

How he compiled his innings — a measured start of 13 in 19 balls before he opened his shoulders to hit nine sixes and 15 fours — underlined why England were so keen to get Stokes out of ODI retirement ahead of the team's defence of the World Cup title in India starting next month.

"Coming back into the team after a while out, it's nice to come back and help the team," said Stokes, who added that he apologised to Roy for taking his record.

England, who had Jonny Bairstow dismissed first ball, were 2-13 after 16 deliveries when Stokes and Dawid Malan (96 off 95) came together and put on a 199-run stand for the third wicket.

A late collapse after the departure of Stokes ended with England all out for 368, with Trent Boult impressing with 5-51.

The New Zealanders were then reduced to 5-70 after recalled seamer Chris Woakes (3-31) removed three of the top five in the batting order, and only Glenn Phillips (72 off 76 balls) went big before they were bowled out for 187.

"We were thoroughly outplayed," New Zealand captain Tom Latham said.

The tourists can only draw the series now, with England 2-1 up heading into the final match at Lord's on Friday. The teams shared their recent T20 series 2-2.

Stokes, England's Test captain, has made a seamless return to ODIs a year after retiring from the format because of what he described as an "unsustainable" schedule.

He made 52 in the first one-dayer and now has surpassed his previous best ODI knock of 102, making his fourth hundred in 93 innings in the format.

"He's played a few good ones," England captain Jos Buttler said of Stokes, who has starred for the country in the big games in all formats, "but that was amazing."

Roy was absent again after having another back spasm hours before the match and could now be a doubt for the World Cup.

Harry Brook dropped out of the team to accommodate the return of Malan and has only made 25 and two in this series, while Joe Root was dismissed for four to add to scores of six and zero this series.

Also worrying for England on Wednesday was the late-innings meltdown after Stokes' dismissal. From 5-348, they were all out 22 balls later.

England and New Zealand meet in the first game of the World Cup on October 5 in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.