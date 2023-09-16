Wanderers set for another epic climax as Proteas eye history

South Africa can achieve a rare feat if they complete the series turnaround with victory in Joburg

01:17 Play video 'Haven't seen many innings like that': McDonald on Klaasen

South Africa will be eyeing off a piece of history when they take on Australia in the fifth and final One-Day International in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

Having gone down comfortably in the first two matches of the series, the Proteas have levelled the series with two big wins and now have the opportunity to win the series after being 2-0 down.

That scenario has only happened five times in men's ODI history, with the most recent being Australia's efforts on a tour to India leading into the 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan's won 4-2 against India in their six-match series in 2004-05, while all the other previous instances have come in five-match bilateral series.

In the longer format, England came close to pulling off the remarkable feat in this winter's series against Australia, something that hasn't been achieved in Tests since the 1936-37 Ashes series.

It has been a massive turnaround by South Africa, who were swept 3-0 in the preceding T20 International series before losing the first two ODIs by three wickets (with almost 10 overs to spare) and 123 runs.

Yet a dominant century to Aiden Markram set up a convincing 111-run win in the third match, keeping the series alive for the fourth ODI at Centurion.

As Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller charged South Africa past 400 on Friday, memories of the Proteas' only previous score above 400 against Australia came flooding back.

01:18 Play video All 13 sixes from Klaasen's extraordinary 174

The Aussies found themselves two-nil down in the 2005-06 ODI series against the African nation, but recovered to square the ledger with one to play in Joburg.

What eventuated was one of the greatest ODIs ever played, with South Africa chasing down a then-world record 434 to win with one ball (and one wicket) remaining.

17 years on, the Joburg crowd will be hoping for a similar climax to this series.

Australia will be forced to make at least one change for the decider with Travis Head's hand injury forcing him out of the series and in doubt moving forward.

The Aussies have already done some experimenting with their line up in this series and coach Andrew McDonald suggested that some are some tired bodies in the Australian camp.

"There will be some forced changes and we will have some guys a little bit sore, but we'll have to manage those guys," McDonald said after the 164-run loss to South Africa on Friday.

Cameron Green, who hasn't featured since being hit by Kagiso Rabada in the first ODI, has "been cleared by the medical team" and is a chance to take Head's top at the top of the order.

Stand-in skipper Mitch Marsh is another who could fill the role, having had success in the position in India in March.

The fifth ODI begins at 6pm AEST on Sunday September 17 and will be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: Australia won by three wickets

September 9: Australia won by 123 runs

September 12: South Africa won by 111 runs

September 15: South Africa won by 164 runs

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen