LIVE: Green back as Aussies bowl first in ODI decider

Allrounder back as both sides rest key personnel, with Mitch Marsh to open the batting after Travis Head's injury

Cameron Green has returned for the deciding match of Australia's five-game ODI series against South Africa, with captain Mitch Marsh to open the batting in the absence of Travis Head.

Both sides have an eye on the World Cup and are resting key personnel for the clash at Johannesburg's Wanderers ground as Marsh won the toss and elected to bat first in the day match beginning at 10am local time (6pm AEST).

While Green is back after suffering a concussion earlier in the series, the man who struck him in the head with a fierce bouncer, Kagiso Rabada, has been rested. Andile Phehlukwayo has come in for the star paceman.

The Aussies meanwhile have put Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood on ice, with Sean Abbott and Josh Inglis replacing them. Inglis has been listed at No.3 with Marsh to partner David Warner at the top of the order after Head fractured his hand on Friday.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has come in for Reeza Hendricks after sitting out the fourth ODI.

🇦🇺 XI: David Warner, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Michael Neser, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa #SAvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 17, 2023

🇿🇦 XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bevuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi #SAvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 17, 2023

Bavuma will open with Quinton de Kock, who will play his final ODI at home having announced he will retire from the format after the World Cup in India.

Beaten in the first two matches of the series, South Africa have levelled the series with two big wins in the third and fourth games and now have the opportunity to ice a memorable comeback.

Only five times in men's ODI history has a team won a series after losing its first two matches, the most recent being Australia's efforts on a tour to India leading into the 2019 World Cup.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: Australia won by three wickets

September 9: Australia won by 123 runs

September 12: South Africa won by 111 runs

September 15: South Africa won by 164 runs

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen