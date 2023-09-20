Ultimate guide for the 2023-24 Marsh One-Day Cup

Get all the broadcast details, the full schedule and the players to watch ahead of the start of the Marsh Cup on Sunday

When does it start?

Sunday! Queensland host reigning champions Western Australia at Allan Border Field to kick off the men's domestic summer. Victoria and Tasmania will then do battle the following day at the Junction Oval before South Australia get their season underway against WA on Tuesday at AB Field and NSW on Wednesday against Tasmania at the Junction Oval.

What's the schedule?

Each team will play seven matches across the Marsh Cup season with the two top-ranked teams qualifying for the final on February 25, which will be hosted by the team that finishes on top of the table after the regular season.

You can find the full schedule along with broadcast details for each match here.

How can I watch?

Every game will be live streamed on cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and Kayo Sports.

How can I attend?

Of course! There is free entry for Queensland (entry to the Gabba is via Gate 5 on Vulture St), NSW (a spectator guide will be published at www.cricketnsw.com.au before each match), Tasmania, Western Australia home games, as well as for South Australia's matches at Karen Rolton Oval.

For Adelaide Oval games, tickets cost $10 for adults (free for under-18s and SACA members) and can be purchased on the day at the venue.

In Victoria, tickets cost $5 for adults, $2 for children/concession and $10 for a family. For matches at the MCG, tickets can be purchased at the gate and online through Ticketek. For matches at the CitiPower Centre, tickets are only available for purchase at Gate 2 on Lakeside Drive.

MCC, Renegades and Stars members can gain free entry to the CitiPower Centre upon presentation of a membership card.

How else can I follow?

If you're not able to attend or watch live, or you just want to relive all the action, you can get all the live scores, news, interviews and highlights on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

You can also catch a replay of every wicket in the CA Live app's match centre, which can be downloaded here.

How does the points system work?

Teams get four points for a win, two points for either a tie, no result or abandoned match and zero points for a loss.

Any team that achieves victory with a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition will also receive one bonus point. For the team batting second to gain a bonus point, the victory must be achieved by the end of the 40th over or 80 per cent of the number of overs in a reduced overs match, rounded up to the next delivery as required.

The teams that finish first and second on the points table at the completion of all preliminary matches will qualify for the final on February 25. The team with the higher net run rate will determine ladder positions if teams finish level on points.

Who are the players to watch?

With a host of Australia's best white-ball players missing due to the World Cup in India, now is the time for the nation's next generation of stars to show what they've got.

Ben McDermott (Qld)

02:44 Play video McDermott blasts Australia A to rapid start

McDermott returns to his native Queensland after eight years in Tasmania at an important juncture of his career. Two years ago, the right-hander might have been front of the queue for the kind of top-order berth opened up by Travis Head's recent injury, yet selectors now view Matt Short as the better option, while Josh Inglis has also seized the back-up keeping spot. At just 28 years-old and with already 28 international limited-overs matches under his belt, McDermott should have plenty of good cricket ahead of him.

Henry Thornton (SA)

02:17 Play video Thornton stuns Kiwis with seven wickets on Aus A debut

A slippery right-arm quick who can hits speeds above 140kph, Thornton has bounced around between three different states but has seized his opportunity in Adelaide after taking up contracts with South Australia and Adelaide Strikers last summer. He was the Redbacks' leading wicket taker in the Marsh Cup, helping them reach the final for the first time in six years, while he was the chief destroyer (taking 5-3) in the Strikers rolling Sydney Thunder for just 15 during the BBL. Thornton continued to turn heads when he collected a remarkable 11 wickets in two one-dayers as a late call-up for Australia A earlier this month. A national call-up for the 26-year-old may not be far away if he can maintain those kinds of performances.

Paddy Dooley (Tas)

03:38 Play video Every wicket: Dooley announces himself with breakout summer

The former solicitor from Brisbane made waves with his unusual bowling action in last summer's KFC BBL and now has a shot at replicating his success in the longer formats after Tasmania took a flyer on him. The Tigers have suggested a Sheffield Shield debut could be on the cards for the left-arm spinner but the Marsh Cup looks a more likely entry point. His sustained success over the course of BBL12, in which he finished as the leading wicket taker among spinners, is an encouraging sign that Dooley is not just a novelty act.

Tanveer Sangha (NSW)

00:34 Play video Terrific Tanveer grabs four on international debut

Currently with Australia's ODI squad in India, Sangha will have the chance to show he should be Adam Zampa's long-term successor this season when he returns. The 21-year-old returned the best debut T20I figures (4-31) in almost 20 years when he was an eleventh-hour inclusion in Durban last month. He struggled to replicate that when handed his ODI cap a fortnight later, though he could be forgiven considering it marked just his sixth List A match. Having shown a rare composure in pressure moments, in the KFC BBL for Sydney Thunder in particular, Sangha now has the chance to build a body of work in the longer white-ball format.

Will Sutherland (Vic)

01:17 Play video Sutherland the skipper stands tall with four wickets

The accolades have come thick and fast for Will Sutherland even before a ball was bowled this domestic season. The allrounder has been appointed as Victoria's full-time Sheffield Shield captain after an impressive run filling in for Peter Handscomb last summer, while he also led an Australia A side in three one-dayers in Queensland earlier this month. After a stress fracture curtailed a maiden county stint with Essex over the winter, Sutherland begins the '23-24 summer as one of the country's brightest uncapped prospects. An international debut appears likely if he can stay injury-free and find his best with bat and ball.

Lance Morris (WA)

01:09 Play video Morris blows away cobwebs with three in Shield return

Morris may not play every Marsh Cup game as Western Australia look to manage the tearaway quick's body, but expect big things when he does pull on the canary yellow. The 'Wild Thing' spent last summer on the fringes of a Test debut and national honours look certain if he can stay on the park. A back injury prevented that from happening over the winter and while his best work has so far been done with red ball in hand, Morris shapes as a fearsome 50-over prospect as well.

Contract lists

Western Australia are the two-time reigning Marsh Cup champions following their thumping victory over a resurgent South Australia at the WACA Ground last March. Despite missing Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green and Aaron Hardie for the first part of the season due to Australia's tour of India and the ODI World Cup, they again have strong depth and will prove tough to beat this season.

Players from outside these lists could also be called upon during the season.

NSW Blues 2023-24 squad: Sean Abbott*, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins*, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood*, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon*, Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith*, Mitchell Starc*, Chris Tremain, David Warner*, Adam Zampa*. Rookies: Joel Davies, Jack Nisbet, Will Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Hunar Verma

* Cricket Australia contract

Head coach: Greg Shipperd

Ins: Jackson Bird (Tasmania), Joel Davies, Chris Green, Blake Macdonald, Ross Pawson.

Outs: Trent Copeland (retired), Liam Doddrell (delisted), Mickey Edwards (Yorkshire), Lachlan Hearne (delisted), Daniel Sams

Queensland Bulls 2023-24 squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja*, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne*, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser*, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies: Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Head coach: Wade Seccombe

Ins: Aryan Jain, Ben McDermott (Tasmania), Tom Whitney, Hugh Weibgen.

Outs: Sam Heazlett (delisted), Kane Richardson, Sam Truloff (delisted), Matthew Willans (delisted)

South Australia Redbacks 2023-24 squad: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Jake Carder, Alex Carey*, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Jake Fraser-McGurk, David Grant, Travis Head*, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Kelvin Smith. Rookies: Kyle Brazell, Aidan Cahill, Isaac Higgins, Harry Matthias

Head coach: Jason Gillespie

Ins: Jake Fraser-McGurk (Victoria), Kelvin Smith.

Outs: Jake Weatherald (Tasmania), Bailey Capel (delisted), Ryan King (delisted), Nick Winter (delisted)

Tasmania 2023-24 men's squad: Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright. Rookies: Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Head coach: Jeff Vaughan

Ins: Paddy Dooley, Jake Weatherald (South Australia).

Outs: Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird (NSW), Ben McDermott (Queensland), Tim Paine (retired), Peter Siddle (Victoria)

Victoria 2023-24 men's squad: Scott Boland*, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris*, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell*, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy*, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Head coach: Chris Rogers

Ins: Peter Siddle (Tasmania), Matt Fotia, Tom O'Donnell, Tom Rogers, Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren.

Outs: Aaron Finch (retired), Jake Fraser-McGurk (South Australia), Brody Couch (delisted), Zak Evans (delisted), Mackenzie Harvey (delisted), Jon Holland (delisted), Tom O'Connell (delisted)

Western Australia 2023-24 men's squad: Ashton Agar*, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green*, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis*, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh*, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris*, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson*, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis*, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie. Rookies: Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Head coach: Adam Voges

Ins: Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Josh Vernon, Andrew Tye.

Outs: Shaun Marsh (retired), David Moody (delisted)