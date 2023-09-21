India v Australia ODIs: All you need to know

Get all the team news, broadcast info and plenty more ahead of Australia's final tune up before the 2023 ODI World Cup

01:37 Play video Cummins hopes to play all three ODIs, provides injury update

When does it start?

Australia's preparations for the 50-over World Cup in India beginning next month continue in India where they face the subcontinent powerhouse fresh off a thumping Asia Cup triumph last Sunday. The two sides will play three one-day internationals across three cities in northwest India beginning on Friday at 6pm AEST in what serves as ideal preparation for their World Cup opener, also against India, in Chennai on October 8.

Schedule

2023 Qantas Tour of India

September 22: First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 24: Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 6pm AEST

Is it a full-strength Aussie side?

While several big guns return for the three-match series, Australia have picked up more injury concerns following a taxing final three ODIs in their series loss to the Proteas. Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have joined the squad in Mohali after skipping South Africa to recover from wrist and groin injuries respectively, while captain Pat Cummins is expected to play a part across the three 50-over matches after watching from the sidelines in South Africa.

Glenn Maxwell is also due to link up with the squad throughout the series following an aggravation of his left ankle in South Africa before returning home for the birth of his first child.

But Travis Head (fractured left hand), Sean Abbott (split webbing) and Nathan Ellis (adductor strain) all picked up fresh injuries in the final three ODIs against South Africa with Head now in serious doubt to feature in the World Cup beginning in 14 days.

Marnus Labuschagne, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short and Aaron Hardie – who are not in the provisional 15-player World Cup squad – have been selected for the India series as cover for Australia's mounting injury list.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

What about India?

Inda have opted to rest four of their stars with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav to miss the first two games in Mohali and Indore. KL Rahul will captain the side in Rohit's absence, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar added to the squad.

The quartet will return for the third match in Rajkot, along with Axar Patel, who missed the Asia Cup final due to a quadriceps strain. India have already played six ODIs this September, winning the Asia Cup final in Colombo last Sunday by skittling Sri Lanka for 50.

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan , Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

How can I watch?

Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports have exclusive broadcast rights to the tour for Aussie viewers. Kayo also offers 'Mini' packages and full replays following the match. If you're not already onboard with Kayo, get around it here.

How's the time difference?

It's pretty good for Aussie fans. India is currently four and a half hours behind Australia's east coast meaning the first ball of each match will be bowled in the prime-time slot of 6pm. In Perth it's even better with the match to begin at 4pm, meaning you should be able to catch the finish before midnight.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

The cricket.com.au website and CA Live app is your one-stop shop for live scores, news and highlights. Our reporters Jack Paynter and Josh Schonafinger are following the Aussie team throughout the series and will bring fans the latest behind-the-scenes news, video and social media content, as well as in-depth analysis, interviews and podcasts from on the ground in India, so make sure you're subscribed to the Unplayable Podcast to keep up to date.

Great sign for Australia - Mitch Starc off the long run in a long session in the Mohali heat today - he bowled for over an hour #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6dmBB9Hg8A — Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) September 21, 2023

Form guide

Australia (most recent first): LLLWWWWLWW

Australia have slipped to third in the ICC ODI team rankings following three straight losses to conclude their South African tour. They were big losses too, with all three over 100-run defeats with the Aussies bowled out inside 35 overs on each occasion.

However, they head to India having won 15 of their past 25 ODIs dating back to March 2022, which includes winning a three-game series in India in March this year 2-1.

That series, where Warner was missing, saw Marsh and Head opening the batting and dominate, and with Head now injured, Marsh has returned to the top of the order and crashed 71 from 56 balls in their last match.

Warner also scored a century in South Africa, as did Marnus Labuschagne, who also hit a match-winning 80no after replacing Cameron Green as a concussion substitute in the first ODI.

Concerningly, contributions from those other than Labuschagne in Australia's middle-order were thin, with Marcus Stoinis (45 runs at 15, highest score 18), Tim David (45 at 11.25, HS 35), Josh Inglis (51 runs at 17, HS 50) and Green (18 in his only completed innings) only managing 159 runs between them for the series, while Alex Carey (122 at 24.4, HS 99) found some form in the fourth ODI.

India (most recent first): WLWWWWLWLL

India jumped Australia into second on the ODI team rankings following their Asia Cup victory and have played 18 matches in the format this year compared to Australia's eight. They only dropped one game in the Asia Cup – a dead rubber against Bangladesh where they rested frontline players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

They have players in form everywhere you look with Shubman Gill, Kohli and KL Rahul all hitting centuries during the Asia Cup, while skipper Rohit Sharma scored three half-centuries. Spinner Kuldeep (9) and seamer Mohammed Siraj (10) led the wickets for India in the tournament, with the latter claiming 6-21 to rout Sri Lanka for 50 in the final.

Also buoying Indian fans has been the return of pace spearhead Bumrah from a lengthy layoff due to a back injury, with the right-armer having played six matches since his return against Ireland in last month's T20 series.

2023 Qantas Tour of India

September 22: First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 24: Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan , Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj