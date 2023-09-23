Inspired Sodhi recalled after Mankad, takes six in NZ win

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi became first Black Caps' spinner to take six wickets in an ODI to spearhead 86-run win over Bangladesh

Ish Sodhi has become the first New Zealand spinner to claim six wickets in a one-day international, guiding the Black Caps to an 86-run victory in the second match of their three-game series in Bangladesh.

Sodhi contributed a crucial 35 with the bat as well to go with his career-best 6-39 as the Black Caps registered their first victory in Bangladesh since 2008.

After the first match had been washed out, the Kiwis took the chance to get into winning ways on Saturday with the World Cup looming after going down 1-3 in their recent ODI series against England.

In the 46th over of New Zealand's innings, pace bowler Hasan Mahmud ran Sodhi out as he was backing up at the non-striker's end when on 17, but Bangladesh captain Litton Das called him back.

Hasan Mahmud takes the bails off at the non-striker's end with Sodhi out of his ground.

Sodhi, who went on to help his side post 254 in 49.2 overs, then ran through Bangladesh's top order in an inspired display of leg-spin bowling.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell made a team-high 68 off 66 balls, with six fours and one six, and Henry Nicholls scored 49. They put on a 95-run partnership for the fourth wicket to set the platform for the Kiwis.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman had reduced New Zealand to 2-26 after the visitors opted to bat first. He removed Will Young, who made 58 in the first match, for a duck and then claimed the wicket of Finn Allen for 12.

Debutant Syed Khaled Ahmed (3-60), got into the act with the wicket of Chad Bowes for 14, as New Zealand slumped to 3-36 before Nicholls and Blundell got them back on track.

Sodhi propelled the side past 250, hitting three sixes in his knock before being the last batter out.

Hasan Mahmud and Sodhi embrace after the New Zealander was recalled // AFP

With Tanzid Hasan finding the boundaries with ease, Bangladesh appeared to be the clear favourites until Sodhi sparked the collapse, doing the most to reduce them to 5-92 from 1-60 in just eight overs.

He started with the wicket of Tanzid (16) and then got the key scalp of Tamim Iqbal, who was out for 44 when trying to sweep against a googly.

Sodhi also removed Soumya Sarkar, who played his first match in two years, for a duck and Towhid Hridoy for four.

Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan resisted, sharing a 42-run stand before Sodhi knocked out the latter for his maiden five-for. Off-spinner Cole McConchie had Mahmudullah caught by Finn Allen at short fine leg after he made a team-best 49.

Nasum Ahmed scored 21 but that only reduced the margin of the defeat as the teams head for the third and final ODI on Tuesday in Mirpur.