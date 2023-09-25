WBBL|09 squads: How each team is shaping up

The Weber WBBL is less than a month away and the eight clubs are moving closer to finalising their 15-player lists

The inaugural overseas draft, held in early September, brought an influx of big international names to WBBL|09, while clubs have also been locking away their strongest local talent.

The draft was one part of a major shake-up to the way clubs are building their squads this season.

There are no longer restrictions in place dictating how many CA-contracted players can sign with each club, and every club was able to sign up to three overseas players (not including replacement players).

This is a change from the past eight seasons, where clubs could sign a maximum of five 'marquee players' who were either CA-contracted Australians or overseas players.

Alongside the draft, six international players also made use of the freshly introduced ‘direct nomination’ mechanism, which allowed them to bypass the draft and instead negotiate directly with a team.

That route came with a caveat that players who signed through direct nomination would have their salaries capped at $61,750, some way short of the 'platinum' level salary from the draft, which sits at $110,000.

The new contracting system is underpinned by an increase in total payment pools for the clubs, with the WBBL's payment pool doubled to more than $732,000 per team each year.

Top WBBL players now have the potential to earn more than $100,0000 (plus superannuation) per season, with the average retainer doubling from $26,900 to close to $54,200, and the minimum retainer increasing by 30 per cent.

WBBL|09 will begin on October 19 and conclude with the final on December 2.

Here’s how your club’s list is shaping up following the inaugural overseas player draft.

Adelaide Strikers

High on the priority list for the reigning champions has been determining who will replace Tegan McPharlin behind the stumps. Interestingly, they have not looked to a ‘keeper among their three overseas signings, suggesting they could either give the gloves to an existing squad member or look to a rookie local, with one domestic spot yet to be filled in their squad. With their Australian trio locked in alongside the likes of Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maddie Penna, Bridget Patterson and Katie Mack, the Strikers go into their title defence in a strong position.

WBBL|08 result: Champions

Coach: Luke Williams

Spots filled on contract list: 14 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Georgia Adams (England), Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson (England), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

In: Georgia Adams, Dani Gibson

Out: Tegan McPharlin (retired)

WBBL|08 players off contract: Meagan Dixon

Brisbane Heat

Like the Strikers, the Heat have the core of their squad locked in after re-signing the off-contract trio of Jess Jonassen, Georgia Voll and Laura Harris. With a good mix of experience and youth, the key for the Heat heading into the draft was choosing the right overseas talent to complement what is already a very strong group of domestic players – which they achieved when they kept Amelia Kerr and drafted batter-keeper Bess Heath, while they also pulled off a coup when they signed South Africa star Mignon du Preez via direct nomination.

WBBL|08 result: Knocked out in The Challenger

Coach: Ash Noffke

Spots filled on contract list: 14 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Bess Heath (England), Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll

In: Mignon du Preez (Hurricanes), Bess Heath

Out: Danni Wyatt (Scorchers), Jess Kerr (Sixers)

WBBL|08 players off contract: Zoe Cooke

Hobart Hurricanes

The Hurricanes finally snapped their finals drought last season but will be eager to go deeper into the playoffs this time around with new coach Jude Coleman at the helm. In good news for Canes fans, Nicola Carey has penned a new one-year deal while talented teenage leg-spinner Amy Smith will also remain in purple. They ensured Lizelle Lee would go nowhere when she signed via direct nomination, while they snapped up South Africa speedster Shabnim Ismail and England opener Bryony Smith in the draft.

WBBL|08 result: Knocked out in The Eliminator

Coach: Jude Coleman (new)

Spots filled on contract list: 12 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Bryony Smith (England), Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani

In: Shabnim Ismail (Renegades), Bryony Smith

Out: Mignon du Preez (Heat), Hayley Jensen

WBBL|08 players off contract: Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Naomi Stalenberg

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades struggled to overcome the late withdrawal of India superstar Harmanpreet Kaur then lost skipper Sophie Molineux to injury during a forgettable WBBL|08 campaign, but don’t expect huge changes at the Melbourne club with 13 players already locked in for this summer. In exciting news, cross-code star Jess Duffin is back following her AFLW retirement. The Renegades will be boosted by the return of Georgia Wareham who missed last season as she rehabilitated a knee injury. However Molineux remains on the comeback trail after rupturing her ACL last summer and her availability for this season is not yet clear with her return date yet to be confirmed, and Tayla Vlaeminck will miss after campaign following shoulder surgery. At the draft, they ensured Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur would remain in red, and signed Tammy Beaumont via direct nomination.

WBBL|08 result: Seventh

Coach: Simon Helmot

Spots filled on contract list: 13 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Tammy Beaumont (England), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

In: Jess Duffin, Tammy Beaumont (Thunder)

Out: Shabnim Ismail (Hurricanes)

WBBL|08 players off contract: Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell

Melbourne Stars

The Stars have been busy locking away their biggest names on long-term deals, with both Meg Lanning and Annabel Sutherland signing three-year contract extensions. Key allrounders Kim Garth and Tess Flintoff, and young gun Rhys McKenna are also among those locked in, while spinners Sophie Day and Sasha Moloney have re-signed. At the draft they looked to bolster their batting with English talent, picking up Maia Bouchier and Alice Capsey, while another England star Sophia Dunkley was secured via direct nomination.

WBBL|08 result: Sixth

Coach: Jonathan Batty

Spots filled on contract list: 13 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Maia Bouchier (England), Alice Capsey (England), Sophie Day, Sophia Dunkley (England), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland

In: Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Milly Illingworth

Out: Bess Heath (Heat), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill

WBBL|08 players off contract: Lucy Cripps, Nicole Faltum, Hasrat Gill

Perth Scorchers

The Scorchers faced a serious dilemma at the draft when they were only able to retain one of Sophie Devine and Marizanne Kapp. They opted for the former, and were forced to bid goodbye to Kapp, who has a new home at Sydney Thunder. Their second pick at the draft was England opener Danni Wyatt, while wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones arrived via direct nomination. Perth ended WBBL|08 with five players on multi-year deals – crucially, that quintet includes Aussie stars Beth Mooney and Alana King. Former assistant coach Becky Grundy takes over the top job this season, replacing Aussie head coach Shelley Nitschke.

WBBL|08 result: Fifth

Coach: Becky Grundy (new)

Spots filled on contract list: 9 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Danni Wyatt (England)

In: Amy Jones (Thunder), Danni Wyatt (Heat)

Out: Marizanne Kapp (Thunder), Maddy Green

WBBL|08 players off contract: Mathilda Carmichael, Maddy Darke, Holly Ferling, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers were the frontrunners throughout the WBBL|08 regular season before getting pipped in the final by the Strikers. Unfortunately, they were denied a chance to retain Sophie Ecclestone when the star England spinner was ruled out with a shoulder injury, and they instead opted for Kiwi Jess Kerr and South Africa’s Chloe Tryon. With one overseas spot remaining, the Sixers have been linked with Suzie Bates, who played a core role in their top order last season and who has put her name forward for the season as a direct nominee. Expect a couple of fresh local faces in magenta this year following the retirements of Nicole Bolton and Ange Reakes.

WBBL|08 result: Runners-up

Coach: Charlotte Edwards

Spots filled on contract list: 11 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Jess Kerr (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Chloe Tryon (South Africa)

In: Jess Kerr (Heat), Chloe Tryon (Thunder)

Out: Nicole Bolton (retired), Ange Reakes (retired), Sophie Ecclestone

WBBL|08 players off contract: Stella Campbell, Angela Genford

Sydney Thunder

After a disappointing WBBL|08, the Thunder have a new coach in Lisa Keightley, with the experienced former Australian and England coach taking over from English mentor Trevor Griffin. They were the only club to select three players at the draft, securing a trio of big names in England captain Heather Knight, Proteas star Marizanne Kapp and English quick Lauren Bell. The Thunder have welcomed a bunch of new faces this season and will also need to appoint a new skipper following the retirement of Rachael Haynes.

WBBL|08 result: Eighth

Coach: Lisa Keightley (new)

Spots filled on contract list: 9 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Lauren Bell (England), Hannah Darlington, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (England), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith

In: Lauren Bell, Marizanne Kapp (Scorchers), Heather Knight, Ebony Hoskin, Claire Moore

Out: Rachael Haynes (retired), Chloe Tryon (Sixers), Tammy Beaumont (Renegades), Amy Jones (Scorchers)

WBBL|08 players off contract: Sam Bates, Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Belinda Vakarewa, Tahlia Wilson