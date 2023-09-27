Scoop podcast: Healy's epic milestone as Aussies return

Women cricket's best pod is back and so too are the Aussie women to kick off their home summer

Joining hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop Podcast today is Australian captain Alyssa Healy who is all set to play her 250th game in the green and gold on Sunday at North Sydney Oval.

The chat with Healy starts at the 5:50 mark and covers off her reflections on her 249 games so far, how she handled taking over the captaincy for a hectic Ashes series as well as some 'Masked Singer' revelations.

Healy and the Australians are back in action from Sunday against the West Indies with a T20 and ODI series across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

CommBank T20s v West Indies 2023

First T20: October 1, North Sydney Oval, 12pm AEDT

Second T20: October 2, North Sydney Oval, 7.05pm AEDT

Third T20: October 5, Allan Border Field, 7.05pm AEDT

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: October 8, Allan Border Field, 10.35am AEDT

Second ODI: October 12, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs only), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams