'As good as ever': Marsh primed for huge World Cup

Mitch Marsh again underlined his capability as a one-day opener with his highest score in the format in seven-and-a-half years during Australia's 66-run win over India in Rajkot.

Marsh pummelled 96 from 84 deliveries in his new role, his top score in ODIs since hitting an unbeaten 102 against the same opponent at the SCG in 2016.

However, after describing his two-hour stint in the middle as "probably the hottest conditions" he had ever faced as a batter, the Australian team management decided to take the cautious approach with now invaluable Marsh and kept the allrounder off the field for the entirety of India's innings.

The 31-year-old briefly bowled during the innings break as he and the rest of the Australian bowlers warmed up to defend their 7-352, but before long Marsh could be seen sitting on the players' balcony, not in the yellow playing kit but in the blue training strip.

"It was as tough as I've batted in, when I came off I was absolutely exhausted and (had) full body cramps," Marsh said post-match.

"I basically bowled a couple of balls and had cramp all the way up my legs.

"It's been a big couple of weeks, I've played 10 out of a possible 11 games in the last three weeks so with what's to come, the staff said to cool my jets for the fielding innings.

"We've played a lot of cricket leading into the World Cup and we've managed everyone, so today was another example of that.

"It was nice to contribute to a win and I thought (the team) played outstanding today."

Speaking to the Unplayable Podcast before the series began, Marsh hinted at a return to bowling in the third ODI, something he hasn't done since the Ashes as a precautionary measure.

"It wasn't as an injury as such," Marsh told the Unplayable Podcast.

"This (left) ankle, I've had five surgeries on it throughout my career. So it's more just (head coach) Andrew McDonald wanting to look after it leading into what's going to be a big few months.

"We're lucky that we've got three allrounders that can hopefully share the load throughout. I've been building nicely with the ball and looking forward to getting back and playing as an allrounder later on in this series, and hopefully throughout the World Cup."

If Marsh is to bowl in match conditions before the tournament proper, his return will now have to come in one of Australia's two World Cup warm-up matches, either against Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30 or Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 3.

With Travis Head recovering from a fractured hand and unlikely to feature in the first half of the tournament, if at all, Marsh had been nominated as David Warner's partner as opener for this campaign.

And for good reason too – Marsh averages 73 when opening in ODIs, albeit from just the six innings.

Marsh and Steve Smith take a breather in the oppressive Rajkot heat // Getty

The 31-year-old has enjoyed success in all formats over the past few seasons, with a T20 World Cup victory in 2021 and centuries at Test, first-class and List A level.

And since the winter's Ashes series, where he made a barnstorming hundred at Headingley, Marsh has found form like he's never felt before.

"I feel like I'm batting as good as I ever have," Marsh told the Unplayable Podcast.

"Especially the last couple of months.

"So I take a lot of confidence into the World Cup and this series. It's a huge opportunity, for majority of us, it's potentially our last World Cup, certainly in (the) one-day format."

2023 Qantas Tour of India

September 22: India win by five wickets

September 24: India won by 99 runs (DLS method)

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan , Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj