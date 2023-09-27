Scorchers snare towering quick Campbell from Sixers

Test and ODI young gun will head west for next two WBBL campaigns

Perth Scorchers have bolstered their pace stocks ahead of Weber WBBL|13 with the signature of New South Wales quick Stella Campbell on a two-year deal.

Campbell crosses over to Perth after 45 matches with Sydney Sixers, where she took 21 wickets at 30.81 including a best of 2-12.

The 21-year-old joins a fast-bowling group featuring experienced pair Taneale Peschel and Piepa Cleary, and captain Sophie Devine.

Standing at 184cm, Campbell generates significant bounce and bowls with noteworthy pace, having been clocked in excess of 120kph.

The young quick has already represented Australia, making her debut as a 19-year-old in an ODI against India in September 2021 in Mackay.

She impressed on Test debut a week later, removing dangerous Indian duo Deepti Sharma and Tanya Bhatia during a day-night contest on the Gold Coast.

"I am really excited to be joining the Scorchers," Campbell said. "It's a new opportunity for me and pushes me out of my comfort zone, but something I'm really looking forward to.

"Perth has plenty of international talent on their list, who I am excited to learn from, and I know that being around them will benefit my game massively.

Perth Scorchers WBBL|09 squad (so far): Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Devine (c, intl), Amy Edgar (intl), Alana King, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel

"I am fortunate to have a couple of friends in Perth. Maddy Darke has been an important part of my journey, so I am keen to play alongside her and the rest of the team.

"I think I have a unique skillset, and hopefully my pace and bounce is well suited to the WACA. I am really excited to play in front of all the Scorchers fans."

Meanwhile, the Scorchers yesterday also announced the withdrawal from WBBL|09 of England international Danni Wyatt, who they had picked up in the international player draft. Wyatt has pulled out of the tournament due to fatigue.

Elsewhere, Sydney Thunder this week announced the signings of exciting young Breakers pair Claire Moore and Ebony Hoskin, while earlier today, Sydney Sixers announced pace-bowling allrounder Maitlan Brown had signed a two-year contract extension and Melbourne Stars confirmed the re-signing of 23-year-old 'keeper-batter Nicole Faltum, who captained the side in Meg Lanning's absence last season, on a two-year-deal.

The Scorchers begin their WBBL|09 season with a two-match road trip against Hobart Hurricanes (October 20, UTAS Stadium) and Brisbane Heat (October 22, North Sydney Oval), before hosting the Hurricanes on October 25 at the WACA Ground.