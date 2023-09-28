Stats that matter from Australia's World Cup venues

Australia will play at least nine matches (possibly 11 should they reach the final) in eight different stadiums across India in the 2023 men's ODI World Cup.

One – Ekana Stadium in Lucknow – will be completely foreign with Australia never having played there in any format, while they've also never played a one-day international at Dharamsala where they will meet New Zealand on October 28.

With only two group stage matches at the same venue across the 45-day tournament, adapting quickly will be key for the five-time champions to reach the knockout stages.

October 8: Australia v India

Australia begin their tilt for a sixth World Cup title at Chepauk Stadium, their most successful ODI venue in India with five wins from six matches. They won their most recent 50-over match at the venue in March this year when Adam Zampa's 4-45 inspired a 21-run series-clinching victory. India's second-oldest venue, named after a former BCCI president, has a capacity of around 38,000 and you can guarantee every single seat will be taken when Australian and India meet to open their World Cup campaigns on October 8. Spin had the edge in March with Kuldeep Yadav (3-56), Axar Patel (2-57), Zampa and Ashton Agar (2-41) all performing strongly.

October 12: Australia v South Africa

October 16: Australia v Sri Lanka

Australia's clash with South Africa on October 12 will be their first ever match at the Lucknow venue that was only built in 2017. The Proteas will be oozing with confidence after smashing the Aussies in the final three games of their pre-tournament series to overturn a 0-2 deficit. The 50,000-capacity stadium will be familiar to both Marcus Stoinis and South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock who have called this venue home for the past two Indian Premier League seasons with Lucknow Super Giants. The Proteas also played in the most recent ODI at Ekana Stadium in October last year, beating India by nine runs on the back of unbeaten half-centuries by Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller and three wickets from Lungi Ngidi. The Aussies return to the venue four days later to take on their 1996 and 2007 World Cup final opponents, Sri Lanka.

October 20: Australia v Pakistan

Australian star Glenn Maxwell will feel right at ease in Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home of his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Josh Hazlewood has also been with RCB for the past two seasons but is yet to play at their home ground. Steve Smith (131) hit a century the last time Australia played an ODI in Bengaluru in a seven-wicket loss to India. The Aussies played two matches here in the 2011 World Cup, beating Kenya by 60 runs and Canada by seven wickets. Pakistan's last appearance at the venue was a T20I during their last bilateral tour of India in 2012-13, beating the hosts by five wickets with two balls to spare.

October 25: Australia v Netherlands

Australia's most recent visit to Arun Jaitley Stadium was a short one, losing the second Border-Gavaskar Test in two-and-a-half days. Known for its stand resembling a car park named after former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, the 55,000-capacity ground holds fonder recent memories in the 50-over format for Australia. It's where they won the fifth ODI prior to the last World Cup to complete a remarkable 3-2 series victory after going two-nil down, at the time becoming just the fifth side to complete such a turnaround. While the Test pitch earlier this year undoubtedly favoured spin with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann taking all bar six of the 34 wickets to fall, the recent white-ball games have been slightly tilted in favour of the fast men.

October 28: Australia v New Zealand

The picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is the ground every player wants to play at – located 1,500m above sea level this quaint arena is surrounded year-round by snow-capped Himalayan mountains. Australia were originally scheduled to play India here in the third Test of this year's Border-Gavaskar Test series but the match was moved with the BCCI deeming the ground unready for a Test match. Based off recent ODIs, the quicks have enjoyed playing here more than other venues in the country with pace bowling responsible for 68 per cent of the wickets since 2010. Coincidentally, Australia's only other white-ball match here was also against New Zealand when they were defeated by the Kiwis in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

November 4: Australia v England

November 19: final

Named after the current prime minister of India, Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world with a reported capacity of 134,000. You may remember it as Sardar Patel Stadium, which hosted World Cup matches in 1987, 1996 and 2011, before it was demolished in 2015 to be replaced by this behemoth. The arena will host the final of this year's tournament and if this year's Border-Gavaskar Test match was anything to go by, all the matches here will bring a mountain of runs.

November 7: Australia v Afghanistan

November 15: semi-final one

The Wankhede Stadium is one of the most famous Indian grounds with a history of hosting World Cup finals and IPL finals. Named after the politician who commissioned its construction, this ground has seen more than its fair share of high-scoring matches. Australia played here earlier in the year, losing to India by five wickets despite Mitch Marsh's 81 and Mitch Starc's 3-49. Although it hosted the 2011 World Cup final, it has been demoted to hosting the first semi-final this time around.

November 11: Australia v Bangladesh

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (or MCA Stadium as it is known) is just over a decade old, following its construction in 2012. It was the home ground of the Rising Pune Super Giants when they were introduced into the IPL in 2015, with Steve Smith and Adam Zampa two of their most successful players. In ODIs, pace bowlers have had the most joy at the venue, taking 75 per cent of the wickets here since 2010. The venue curator was controversially sacked in 2017 after sharing information and tampering with the pitch.

November 16: semi-final two

Australia don't have a scheduled match at Eden Gardens but as it will host the second semi-final there's a chance the Aussies could end up here. India's second-largest cricket stadium is also the nation's oldest having been built in 1864. Despite its age, Australia have only played three ODIs In Kolkata, winning two but losing the last by 50 runs to India in 2017. Pace bowlers have taken 58 per cent of the wickets here in one-day internationals since 2010.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: September 30: v Netherlands, Thiruvananthapuram (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa