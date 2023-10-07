McGrath hoping T20 feast can end 50-over famine

Tahlia McGrath is a run-making machine in the 20-over format but is yet to crack the formula for consistency in the 50-over game

Tahlia McGrath is hoping a change in format against the West Indies does not mean a change in fortune as the Australia allrounder chases the breakout innings still missing from her one-day career.

McGrath was in devastating touch in games one and three of the T20I series, scoring 60no and 65 to take her career batting average to 53.20 – comfortably the highest in the format's history (min 20 innings).

The two match-defining knocks came after what was by her standards a lean Ashes series with the bat in the northern summer, during which she scored 171 runs at 21 in eight innings across the three formats and passed fifty just once.

"It was nice to back in Aussie conditions," McGrath said. "And just a mindset switch really – backing my ability, playing with a bit more intent, and going to my strengths. So it was nice to be back contributing to the team."

In the ODI arena however, the right-hander has been less productive since her return to the fold on a regular basis in September 2021, which she marked with a career-high 74 against India in Mackay. That performance proved something of a false dawn in the format for the South Australia skipper; in a tick over two years since, her 280 runs from 13 ODI innings at 25.45 represents the lowest output among Australia's regular batters.

"It's still about keeping the same intent, I've just got a bit longer time to build my innings," she said. "But I don't want to lose that intent, because that's what's worked for me for so long.

"I'm excited for the 50-over format and hopefully as a team we can post a big total."

McGrath expects to bat at four or five in Australia's star-studded order in the opening ODI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday, though with a question mark over the fitness of West Indies superstar Hayley Matthews due to a quad strain, there is a realistic possibility she won't be required should the hosts find themselves bowling first.

01:32 Play video McGrath hammers 34-ball 65 at AB Field

That was the case at this venue in January, when Australia hammered Pakistan twice in three days by eight wickets and 10 wickets respectively, chasing targets of 161 and 126 without ever being threatened.

And with a green pitch revealed by the ground staff on Saturday, a 9.35am local time start and some cloud cover expected, McGrath is expecting some assistance for whichever pace attack receives the first opportunity with a new white ball.

"We had a good look at the pitch the other night, and there were a few comments that it looked pretty nice, and traditionally it is a bit tricky early here at AB (Field)," she said.

"It's a bit different to the night games we've had … it'll be interesting to see what conditions are around, and if there's going to be swing, how much swing, pace and carry. So that'll be assessed early and we'll go from there."

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: October 8, Allan Border Field, 10.35am AEDT

Second ODI: October 12, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs only), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams