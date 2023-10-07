Scoop Podcast: Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown double-act

Adelaide Strikers duo Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath join the Scoop Podcast for an entertaining look at their unique double act

Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath are the best of mates and are inseparable while on tour with the Aussie team, the Strikers or the Scorpions.

Darcie and Tahlia joined the Scoop Podcast together from Brisbane ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies to talk about when they first met, what it's like travelling the world with your best mates and how they've witnessed each other's development over the years in the Australian team.

Before that, LJ and Em recap a very entertaining T20I series that saw Hayley Matthews score a record-breaking 310 runs across the three matches, but Alyssa Healy lifting the trophy at the end.

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: October 8, Allan Border Field, 10.35am AEDT

Second ODI: October 12, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs only), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams