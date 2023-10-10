Brown out with hamstring, Aussies call up Graham

Fast bowler to undergo scans as her WBBL campaign with the Strikers comes under a cloud

Darcie Brown will miss the remainder of the CommBank ODI series against West Indies, with the fast bowler sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Brown left the field during Sunday’s first one-dayer at Allan Border Field with tightness in her left hamstring and was set to undergo scans in Melbourne on Tuesday to determine the extent of the issue.

Adelaide Strikers will be sweating on the results with the Weber WBBL season to begin late next week.

Heather Graham will join the Australian squad as cover, with the Tasmania allrounder to travel to Melbourne following the conclusion of the Tigers’ domestic one-day match in Canberra on Tuesday.

"(It's a) bummer for Darce and for our group, I thought she bowled really well especially in the last couple of games," Ellyse Perry told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday.

"She's just such a talent and her pace factor for us is a real point of difference so hopefully she's back really soon."

Perry remains unavailable to bowl as she continues to play as a specialist batter following the knee injury that ruled her out of The Hundred.

But she was confidence Australia had more than enough options to cover Brown in the final two ODIs.

Tahlia McGrath did not bowl in the first one-dayer, while Australia also have spinners Jess Jonassen and Alana King, as well as pace bowler Graham, as options to come into the XI.

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the three-game ODI series after cruising to an eight-wicket win in Brisbane on Sunday.

The Windies meanwhile are hoping captain and in-form opener Hayley Matthews will be fit to return for the second one-dayer after missing Sunday’s game with a quad complaint.