Malan, Topley fire as England bounce back in Dharamsala

Dawid Malan has smashed a career-best 140 and Reece Topley wreaked havoc with the ball as England bounced back from their thrashing by New Zealand in the tournament opener to beat Bangladesh by 137 runs in Dharamsala.

Put into bat England made 9-364 after their top order fired with Malan forging century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow, who made 52 in his 100th ODI appearance, and Joe Root, whose 82 took him past Graham Gooch as England's all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Playing his first match of the tournament, left-arm quick Topley (4-43) wrecked Bangladesh's top order in the first six overs to set England up for an easy victory.

Bangladesh were all out for 227 in 48.2 overs, and it could have been a bigger loss but for fighting knocks by Litton Das (76) and Mushfiqur Rahim (51).

Malan clobbered five sixes and 16 fours in his 107-ball blitz, which was eventually ended when he lost his off-stump to spinner Mahedi Hasan (4-71).

At that stage England looked set to pass 400, but a flurry of wickets prevented them making the most of their final 10 overs.

Shoriful Islam (3-75), having sent back Jos Buttler in his previous over, dismissed Root and Liam Livingstone off successive deliveries, but Sam Curran denied him a hat-trick. Nevertheless, it was still England's biggest World Cup total on foreign soil and easily enough to get the job done.

Topley had come in for spinning allrounder Moeen Ali and made the most of his World Cup debut having been injured, and ruled out, on the eve of the T20 tournament in Australia last year.

He took two in two balls in his opening over and then clean bowled captain Shakib Al Hasan with a wonderful ball in his third.

A wide view of the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala as England take on Bangladesh // Getty

When Chris Woakes nicked off Mehidy Hasan it was hard to see a way back from 4-49 and Bangladesh never really attempted to tackle the spiralling required rate.

Litton Das and Mushfiqur made England work before Woakes and Topley returned to add to their hauls, but the sense of any danger had long disappeared.

"A really good performance to bounce back from a disappointing first game and we still feel there are areas to improve," England captain Jos Buttler said. "We could've got more at the back end."