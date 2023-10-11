Strikers finalise WBBL|09 squad, lock in new 'keeper

The Adelaide Strikers have made a left-field choice for their primary wicketkeeper in WBBL|09, confirmed after fast bowler Courtney Neale was signed to fill the final roster spot

Adelaide Strikers have finalised their WBBL|09 list, with the reigning champions also confirming a left-field choice to fill the significant hole left by retired wicketkeeper Tegan McPharlin.

Former Renegades quick Courtney Neale has secured the final spot on the Strikers' 15-player list, with the South Australia-contracted player to make her return to the league for the first time since WBBL|06.

Meanwhile, Strikers coach Luke Williams confirmed to cricket.com.au that star batter Bridget Patterson would take the gloves this season.

Patterson, who has a reputation as one of the country's sharpest fielders, has filled previously in behind the stumps when McPharlin was unavailable for a match in Mackay in 2019.

Williams said the Strikers wanted a wicketkeeper capable of batting in the top six, and with the strongest local talent already tied to other clubs, it was a matter of weighing up deploying Patterson in a different role or going after an overseas player in the WBBL draft.

Other considerations included the impact of losing Patterson's elite skills from the outfield, versus the flexibility it gave the club in signing overseas allrounders Dani Gibson and Georgia Adams, who will help cover the departure of West Indies star Deandra Dottin, rather than going after an international wicketkeeper-batter.

"We're really excited for what (Bridget) will bring," Williams said.

"She's kept in warm-up games and has worked on her craft at different stages over her career.

"The last couple months she has worked really diligently on it and she's really keen to do it and it was an important way for us to maintain some consistency across our list as well.

"If it wasn't Bridget, we wanted a 'keeper who could bat in the top six or seven, so (we also considered) an overseas player or a young up-and-coming 'keeper, but we've got a lot of confidence in Bridget with the gloves and we think she'll do a really good job.

"Bridget's fielding has been unbelievable in this competition, that was one really strong consideration ... but we feel like with a number of our other fielders, we're a really good fielding side with good outfield coverage."

The Strikers go into WBBL|09 with just three changes to their championship-winning squad.

Alongside the retirement of McPharlin, the other departures are Dottin and local quick Meagan Dixon.

Joining the club alongside Neale are England pair Adams and Gibson.

Neale, 25, made her Scorpions debut on Tuesday, picking up a wicket in her first spell.

"Courtney is a great final addition to the squad, she's a quality fast bowler and will bring great energy and support to the group," Williams said.

"We're really pleased with the squad we've assembled – we've kept our core group of Championship winning players but also have some really important additions in Courtney and our English allrounders Dani Gibson and Georgia Adams.

"All three players will be great assets both on and off the field … we believe our squad is really well rounded."

Adelaide Strikers WBBL|09 squad: Georgia Adams (England), Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson (England), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

