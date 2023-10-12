King, Sutherland shine for Australia in abandoned ODI

Australia's world champion outfit dashed to help beseiged ground staff in Melbourne as wild weather brought a premature end to the second ODI

08:00 Play video Australia v West Indies | Second ODI

Despite the best efforts of the Australians, the second CommBank ODI against the West Indies in Melbourne has been abandoned.

There were comical scenes as the hosts rushed to help Junction Oval ground staff pull covers over the pitch, with the tourists 8-107 after 25.3 overs.

But their efforts were in vain as the match was called off soon afterwards.

"We were just trying to help out the ground staff as much as we could," leg-spinner Alana King said, after snaring career-best figures of 3-16 from five overs.

"They were a bit short today so we were trying to make light work and everyone chipped in.

"I was wondering who was going to get flicked first with the massive gust of wind.

"We tried our best but unfortunately the rain just got too much."

The match had already been reduced to 29 overs per side after a three-and-a-half hour rain delay.

Rashada Williams and returning captain Hayley Matthews gave the Windies a bright start after they were eventually sent in to bat under grey skies.

The openers made 23 and 20 respectively but couldn't go on with the job as King (3-16) and Annabel Sutherland (3-6) ensured wickets fell at regular intervals.

00:23 Play video King claims three-fa on return to the green and gold

Aaliyah Alleyne (28 not out) was the only other West Indies batter to reach double figures before rain forced players off the field.

Windies skipper Matthews still appeared troubled by her sore quad that kept her out of the series opener but found touch with the bat before her dismissal.

She struck four boundaries, including three off consecutive deliveries during Megan Schutt's (0-28) third over.

But Matthews was out soon afterwards, nicking an inside edge from Kim Garth (1-20) back onto the stumps.

Williams was almost out in the same over but her thick edge flew between wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and first-slip Beth Mooney.

She was also given a lifeline on 19 when King dropped a difficult chance but was eventually out caught by Tahlia McGrath off Sutherland.

King shone on return after being called into the side as a replacement for injured quick Darcie Brown (hamstring).

"I was just stoked they were coming out really nicely and have been for a few weeks now," King said.

00:21 Play video Feeling 22: Sutherland bags three on her birthday

"It was great to get a few wickets but just a shame the match got abandoned."

King spent a month working on her craft in Perth after featuring in The Hundred and is reaping the benefits.

"I'm just making sure that I own my length," the 27-year-old said.

Ellyse Perry did not bowl for Australia as she continues her comeback from a knee injury.

Australia lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 ahead of Saturday's final match, also in Melbourne, having won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.

04:33 Play video King pleased to make an impact in return to Aussie XI

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Second ODI: Match abandoned

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams