Aussies search for answers in 'most important' period

A huge key to success in recent ODI World Cups has become a worrying trend in the wrong direction for Australia so far this year

Pat Cummins believes it's "no secret" the middle overs are the 50-over format's most crucial period and it's currently the area where Australia are falling behind the rest of their World Cup rivals.

Overs 11-40 have been a period where World Cups have been won and lost over the past three tournaments, with taking regular wickets and limiting the damage during your own batting innings a key component of global success.

When Australia last lifted the trophy in 2015, their bowlers struck with the most frequency in the middle overs (strike rate 28.79), while runners-up New Zealand were second in this area with a strike rate of 30.09.

Four years ago, Australia – who reached the semi-finals – were again the best at taking regular wickets between overs 11-40 with a strike rate of 39.61 during this period, with champions England rating fourth (43.98) and runners-up New Zealand third (41.33).

And if it remains an essential measure for success at this World Cup, Australia need to alter their trajectory very soon.

Of the 10 nations competing at the 2023 World Cup, Australia have lost the most wickets per innings between overs 11-40 in one-day internationals this year.

Their bowling strike rate during the same period has been the second-highest behind only the Netherlands in 2023, meaning, on average, they've lost the most wickets during the middle overs and taken the second fewest.

Batting collapses have been a regular occurrence in the lead up to the tournament, and it was again a problem in their first up loss to hosts India in Chennai, who conversely have taken the most middle overs wickets in 2023 (114 striking at 28.09).

"We've got to find ways to take wickets (in the middle overs)," Cummins told reporters in Lucknow ahead of Australia second group match against South Africa this evening (7pm AEDT), a side they've lost to in eight of their past 10 ODI meetings.

"It's tough sometimes to force something in the middle if there's a partnership on, so that's been much the same for the batters: how do we create partnership if they're bowling well, how do we shift the pressure back onto their bowlers and try and force their hand to make some changes?

"It's a real delicate balance in one-day cricket of not taking huge risks, but it's not like Test cricket where you can wait it out, you've got to keep the run-rate ticking over."

Australia came up against the World Cup's most dangerous spin attack in friendly conditions for their opening match in Chennai with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin ripping through their middle-order with 5-30 in the space of 55 balls.

While South Africa opener Quinton de Kock believes most teams not from the subcontinent would have struggled against India's quality spin attack in those conditions, he said the Proteas were contemplating bringing Tabraiz Shamsi into their line up to face Australia with the surface at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium tipped to be similar for tonight's clash.

"I've also seen those same guys destroy spin in the IPL; (David) Warner, (Steve) Smith, Marnus (Labuschagne), 'Maxi' (Glenn Maxwell) play spin really well in general," de Kock said.

Smith said the focus of Australia's batting group heading into the tournament had been extending partnerships and playing according to each surface given the differing conditions across the World Cup venues in India where 350-plus scores have also been frequent.

South Africa racked up a tournament record 5-428 in their first match in Delhi while Sri Lanka failed to defend 9-344 in their second match in Hyderabad (where Australia also scored 7-351 in a warm-up fixture) as Pakistan completed a record World Cup chase.

"If the surface is slow and tricky and spinning, you've got to adjust accordingly and you might have to slow things down a little bit and work the ball around more through those middle overs to give yourself an opportunity at the back end," Smith said.

"Or you might have to go a bit harder with newer ball too, knowing that it's going to slow down.

"So it's important to communicate effectively when you're out there.

"As batters, we speak about what we think we need to do on that particular surface and that's going to be important for us throughout this tournament, to play what's in front of us and the surface that's in front of us.

"And in tournament play, you don't want to be peaking too early, you've obviously got to do enough to make your way to the finals, but you want to be playing your best cricket at the end."

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa