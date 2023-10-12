Unplayable Pod: Controversial Stoinis wicket explained

The Aussies fell to a record defeat to South Africa on a tough night in Lucknow

Glove on the bat? Glove off the bat? Glove touching the other glove... that's on the bat?

Marcus Stoinis' dismissal had everyone scratching their heads and Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter will break that down, plus everything else in Australia's humbling World Cup loss in Lucknow.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

2023 World Cup standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 South Africa Men SA 2 2 0 0 0 2.36 0 4 2 New Zealand Men NZ 2 2 0 0 0 1.958 0 4 3 India Men IND 2 2 0 0 0 1.5 0 4 4 Pakistan Men PAK 2 2 0 0 0 0.927 0 4 5 England Men ENG 2 1 1 0 0 0.553 0 2 6 Bangladesh Men BAN 2 1 1 0 0 -0.653 0 2 7 Sri Lanka Men SL 2 0 2 0 0 -1.161 0 0 8 Netherlands Men NED 2 0 2 0 0 -1.8 0 0 9 Australia Men AUS 2 0 2 0 0 -1.846 0 0 10 Afghanistan Men AFG 2 0 2 0 0 -1.907 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Warm-up match: No result v Netherlands

Warm-up match: Defeated Pakistan by 14 runs

