The Aussies fell to a record defeat to South Africa on a tough night in Lucknow
Unplayable Pod: Controversial Stoinis wicket explained
Glove on the bat? Glove off the bat? Glove touching the other glove... that's on the bat?
Marcus Stoinis' dismissal had everyone scratching their heads and Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter will break that down, plus everything else in Australia's humbling World Cup loss in Lucknow.
Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures
October 8: Lost to India by six wickets
October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs
October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT
November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT
November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
2023 World Cup standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 South Africa Men SA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2.36
|0
|4
|2 New Zealand Men NZ
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.958
|0
|4
|3 India Men IND
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|0
|4
|4 Pakistan Men PAK
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.927
|0
|4
|5 England Men ENG
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.553
|0
|2
|6 Bangladesh Men BAN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.653
|0
|2
|7 Sri Lanka Men SL
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.161
|0
|0
|8 Netherlands Men NED
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.8
|0
|0
|9 Australia Men AUS
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.846
|0
|0
|10 Afghanistan Men AFG
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.907
|0
|0
M: Matches played
W: Wins
L: Losses
T: Ties
N/R: No results
NRR: Net Run Rate
Ded.: Deductions
PTS: Total points
FULL VERSION INCLUDING WARM-UPS AND FINALS BELOW
Warm-up match: No result v Netherlands
Warm-up match: Defeated Pakistan by 14 runs
