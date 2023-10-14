Garth embraces opportunity in important ODI role

Kim Garth has found her rhythm at the perfect time, staking her claim on the new-ball role in Australia’s one-day XI to set herself up for a big summer for both Melbourne Stars and in the green and gold.

Garth was named player of the ODI series against West Indies after capturing six wickets at an average of seven having taken the new ball alongside Megan Schutt across the three matches.

The 27-year-old had been left on the sidelines during the one-day leg of the Ashes this winter, but got her shot in the ODI XI when Schutt missed the Ireland series that followed immediately after.

Garth was then given the nod with the new ball alongside Schutt for this three-game home ODI series against West Indies and the move paid off; from a total of 14.3 overs bowled she took 3-8 in the first game in Brisbane and followed up with 1-20 and 2-14 in Melbourne.

06:54 Play video 'Bowled my best today': Garth on successful series

"I think if you look at the results figures-wise, it probably suggest that I bowled best at the start of the series, but I felt like I've improved throughout the series," Garth said.

"In that first game I was probably bowling a little bit wider of the stumps and then I felt as the series progressed I got into a bit of rhythm and probably bowled my best today.

"It was really pleasing for me in that I'm trending in the right direction and more importantly we had some really good bowling performances as a unit."

08:03 Play video Australia v West Indies | Third ODI

The former Ireland quick, who moved to Australia and made her debut for her adopted country last December, has featured in every Australian squad since her debut but has made the XI in just 10 of 31 matches.

Garth said this ODI series would go a long way towards cementing her belief she can be a regular member of Australia’s best side.

"It's definitely done that a lot," she said.

"Coming into the Australian team has been absolutely incredible.

"But as a result of that I actually haven't played as much cricket as I have done over the past few years.

"Cricket is a funny game, it plays games with your head so the more time you spend sitting on the sidelines thinking about it, the more you talk yourself into things or out of things.

"To be able to get out there and execute and perform is really pleasing for me.

"It's hard to gauge how you're actually bowling because you're only really bowling in the nets, so I'm very thankful the selectors let me play both games in the WNCL leading up to this which I think was really important because I probably didn't bowl great there but it was nice to blow a few cobwebs off and be fresh coming into the series."

Garth had new-ball honours during the sole Ashes Test in Nottingham in June and would be expected to take on the same role for December’s day-night Test in India.

Preparing for that game – which is likely to be held within three weeks of the end of WBBL|09 – will take careful management throughout the Big Bash season.

The Australians tested out the pink ball during training in Melbourne last week and that approach will continue over the next six weeks in WBBL colours, Garth said.

"We had a sit down as a team actually the other day and they've mapped out our loads and potentially bowling extra during the week and doing all that stuff with one eye on that Test match," she said.

"It's hard coming off the back of a six-week T20 tournament to then go straight into a Test match.

"In terms of the pink ball, I suppose it's just getting them out every couple of training sessions and trying to get used to that."

Garth and Annabel Sutherland, who also took six wickets, were two standouts with the ball during the ODIs and the pair are now set to play key roles for Melbourne Stars in WBBL|09.

With the Stars opting to use all three overseas spots on English batters – two of whom offer part-time spin – the Australian pair will lead the club’s pace attack this season.

"I think we're shaping up really nicely and I believe we'll have Meg (Lanning) playing which is very exciting," Garth said of the Stars’ prospects.

"I think Belsy probably hasn't had as much opportunity with the ball as she would have liked (for Australia) but every time she does come in she's a real wicket taker, she's got a handy knack of picking up wickets and she's the same in WBBL.

"She bowls hard overs as well, she bowls a lot in the power surge, so I’m really keen to get out there with her and no doubt we'll see a lot more of her with the bat as well."

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Second ODI: Match abandoned

Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams