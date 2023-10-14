Williamson's comeback short-lived as scan confirms fracture

New Zealand captain to miss their next few World Cup matches after breaking his thumb in win over Bangladesh

Undefeated New Zealand have suffered a cruel blow with captain Kane Williamson ruled out of the team's immediate World Cup matches with a fractured thumb, which likely includes their clash with Australia in Dharamsala on October 28.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead is optimistic their superstar batter will be back in action at some stage during the tournament, with team medical staff hoping Williamson can return early next month before the end of the group stage.

After spending nearly seven months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, Williamson made 78 not out in his return to action in New Zealand's comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday.

But the luckless 33-year-old was struck on the left thumb by an ill-directed throw while running between the wickets and later retired hurt with New Zealand 2-200.

Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover, but Williamson will remain with the team with the hope of being available for the back end of the group stage.

Williamson with his thumb heavily bandaged after Friday's match // ICC via Getty

New Zealand – who currently sit on top of the World Cup standings with three wins from three matches – finish the preliminary rounds with matches against South Africa (November 1), Pakistan (November 4) and Sri Lanka (November 9).

"We're all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury," Stead said.

"While it's disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation.

"Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world class player and captain – so we'll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament."

Blundell was picked ahead of Henry Nicholls, who suffered a mild side-strain during a Plunket Shield warm-up match the week.

"Tom's been with the one-day side on tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh and performed well," Stead said.

"He covers multiple positions in the batting order and his wicket-keeping skills are also an added bonus as a back-up."

Williamson's injury paves the way for breakout allrounder Rachin Ravindra to return to the No.3 spot after shuffling up to open with Devon Conway when Will Young was omitted to make way for Williamson against Bangladesh.

Ravindra started the World Cup with a match-winning 123 not out against England followed by 51 against the Netherlands, but could only manage nine at the top of the order against Bangladesh.

New Zealand next face Afghanistan in Chennai on Wednesday.

2023 World Cup standings