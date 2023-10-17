Aussie holiday over for new Scorcher Winfield-Hill

Lauren Winfield-Hill gets late WBBL call-up to play for Perth after Danni Wyatt pulled out

Lauren Winfield-Hill had intended to put her feet up and relax over the next six weeks.

Instead, the England batter has found herself in Perth and come Friday night, will be pulling on Scorchers kit for the club’s Weber WBBL|09 season opener against Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston.

Winfield-Hill will join the Scorchers for their first six matches, drafted in as the first of two replacements to fill an overseas spot left vacant after countrywoman Danni Wyatt withdrew from the tournament.

It is understood Perth have secured the services of another England player, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, one of the world’s best allrounders, for their remaining eight matches despite the allrounder not nominating for the draft. The club is yet to formally announce that deal.

"It was pretty last minute," Winfield-Hill told cricket.com.au after she touched down in Perth.

"When I saw that Danni Wyatt had pulled the pin on coming over, you hope that something might come in, with being a top order batter.

"But it only really materialised a week or so ago and a couple of days later I'm on a flight out here.

"It's awesome to be over here and to get the opportunity."

Winfield-Hill was always intending to be in Australia during WBBL|09 but she had expected to spend her time closer to the Brisbane Heat camp, where her wife Courtney has taken on an assistant coaching role.

Instead, the Winfield-Hills will find themselves on opposing sides when the Scorchers and Heat meet at North Sydney Oval on Sunday.

"I was actually supposed to already be in the country with Queensland playing in the WNCL, but my visa took a little while to come through," she said.

"Then I was going to put my feet up for a bit while Courtney worked and coached for the Heat – but now we're going against each other again, like we did in The Hundred.

"It's something that we're becoming more familiar with – I played for The Oval in The Hundred and she was coaching for Trent Rockets and now we're on separate teams again ... it's an interesting dynamic, but it's cool and we're embracing it.

"We're both just living out our dreams aren't we?"

Winfield-Hill made a return to the WBBL last summer when she played for Melbourne Stars.

It is likely the right-hander opener will slot in at the top of the order alongside Beth Mooney, with Sophie Devine slipping down the order for at least the first leg of the season.

But a potential swap for Sciver-Brunt midway through WBBL|09 could trigger a change in tactic from the Scorchers, given Sciver-Brunt’s preference for batting at No.3 or 4 in the T20 format.

Speaking to cricket.com.au in the lead-up to the season, Scorchers coach Becky Grundy suggested the Scorchers’ approach to Devine would remain flexible.

"She's predominantly opened for us and that's definitely still on the cards," Grundy said.

"Towards the back end of last season she batted at four and has currently been playing that role internationally as well.

"She brings that versatility for us, having done both roles within the last three to six months in various competitions.

"It's just going to be a case of match-ups and where we feel like we can get the most out of her."

The Scorchers will travel to Tasmania to start their season against Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers have secured the signature of English spinner Linsey Smith ahead of their season opener against the Stars tomorrow night.

Smith joins fellow overseas recruits Chloe Tryon, Suzie Bates and Jess Kerr at the Sixers for WBBL|09, and is reunited with coach Charlotte Edwards, who she has spent time under at the Southern Vipers in the UK domestic competition.

While league rules allow teams to sign up to six international players (three primary and three replacement players), they may select a maximum of three in a matchday XI.

