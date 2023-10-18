Female umpires to stand in Shield for the first time

Two female umpires will make history next month after being appointed to on-field roles in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Having already officiated men's and women's Big Bash and national 50-over matches, Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan will become the first women to walk out as on-field umpires in the four-day format.

On November 15 Polosak will partner Sam Nogajski as umpires at the WACA Ground when Western Australia take on South Australia, while Sheridan will stand in Victoria's match against Queensland at the MCG alongside Gerard Abood from November 16.

It is another significant feat for Polosak, who in 2017 became the first woman to umpire a men's domestic fixture in Australia and in 2019 became the first woman to stand in a men's ODI.

In 2021 she similarly broke ground as the first women to officiate a men's Test match (Australia versus India), and was now "very much looking forward" to officiating the red-ball encounter in Perth.

Claire Polosak (third from left) looks as as fourth umpire for Australia versus India at the SCG // Getty

"Just like players, umpires are always working towards opportunities at higher honours, and this is undoubtedly another step forward on the pathway for umpires," Polosak said.

"I'd especially like to extend my appreciation to the countless umpiring colleagues that I have had the pleasure to stand with. I have learned from every single one of them and this appointment is standing on their shoulders."

Polosak and Sheridan, having progressed through the NSW and South Australia umpire pathways respectively, notably umpired alongside each other in the WBBL|06 final; the first time two female umpires had officiated together in an Australian domestic final.

Sheridan made her women's Test debut as an on-field umpire during the 2022 Ashes series and has previously umpired in the ICC Women's World Cup.

Eloise Sheridan alongside fellow umpire Bruce Oxenford ahead of a KFC BBL clash at Adelaide Oval in December 2022 // Getty

"I am excited to be making my men's first-class debut and honoured to be doing so in the same round as Claire," Sheridan said.

"This is a significant moment for umpiring in Australia, and hopefully we can continue to break down barriers for those who come after us.

It also provides a great opportunity for others to recognise the important role that umpires play in the game and it might inspire a few budding umpires to join the team.

"I am proud that my hard work has resulted in this opportunity and excited to see what the future holds in my umpiring career."

Cricket Australia's umpiring selection chair Damien Mealey praised the pair's skill and hard work.

"It is testament to the strong CA umpire pathway that both Claire and Eloise have progressed through our elite domestic competitions before officiating in international women's T20, ODI and Test matches," Mealey said.

"As pioneers in women's officiating, they have set and maintained a high standard and thoroughly deserve this accolade of becoming Australian cricket's next first-class umpires."

