Aussies chasing 'perfect game' after bumpy start to Cup

Captain Pat Cummins believes Australia have 'given up the right to peak at the right time' after two early losses

Long held belief is that to win a tournament you've got to be peaking at the right time. Certainly, it helps to be playing your best in the knockout stages.

But at one win, two losses and facing the prospect of likely having to win five of their remaining six group stage matches to reach the World Cup semi-finals, Australian captain Pat Cummins believes his side has "given up the right to peak at the right time".

It's why finding a way to win when everything's not going as smoothly has become just as important for Australia to keep their title hopes alive.

After conceding a second straight century opening stand during their last match against Sri Lanka, and then slipping to 3-81 in the chase before reaching their target of 210 five wickets down, Cummins admits they may have been "trying a bit too hard" to make amends for a slow start to the World Cup as Australia lost their opening two games for the first time since the 1992 tournament.

"You're always chasing that perfect game," Cummins told reporters in Bengaluru ahead of Australia's fourth match of the World Cup against Pakistan on Friday (7.30pm AEDT).

"For most of last game we we're really good. But there's always a couple of little areas you can look at.

"After the first two losses, everyone in the team was really keen and trying to make amends, maybe even trying a bit too hard for the first 25 overs, everyone in the field was diving around (and had) plenty of energy.

"It was pleasing to get the breakthrough (at 0-125). I would have liked for it to come earlier, but once we got the breakthrough, it felt like then we got on a roll."

Having let the game drift until the 40th over against South Africa before a noticeable shift to short-pitched tactics when the Proteas were 3-232, Cummins said it was being more aggressive earlier that made a difference against Sri Lanka.

Bouncers could also be awaiting Pakistan on Friday, with opener Imam-ul-Haq dismissed twice to short balls already this tournament.

"Against South Africa we felt like we had them relatively under control but we didn't get any wickets," Cummins said.

"Last game we were a little bit more aggressive, a few more bouncers and fortunately that got us a breakthrough and that's where (we got) into the game.

"We really stuck at it and to bowl a team out was a proper effort, so really chuffed.

"The last couple of games we haven't got the wickets (in the Powerplay) but there's probably been three chances in each of the first 10 overs that we just haven't got, or an lbw missed by millimetres, or play and misses, so we've been really happy with the guys up front."

With injured opener Travis Head set to join the Australian squad in Delhi on Sunday, and Adam Zampa "getting better each day" following the back spasm that troubled him prior to their last game against Sri Lanka, Cummins said it would be a similar XI that takes the field against Pakistan, who lost their last game to India by seven wickets.

"They're a pretty strong side in all facets," he said. "(Mohammed) Rizwan is the (second) leading run-scorer, Babar Azam's always good and a couple of other batters have scored a lot in ODIs lately.

"They've got some really good quick bowlers who can do some damage and some spin bowlers who can bowl 20 of their overs plus."

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

