Aussies abroad: Who's playing county cricket in 2024

Scott Boland – Durham

Boland’s first foray into county cricket comes a year after a mixed 2023 UK tour with the Australian Test side. The seamer was a crucial part of a World Test Championship final victory over India at The Oval, before struggling for penetration during his two Ashes Tests in Birmingham and Leeds. The 34-year-old is set for an extended stay at Durham – who have been promoted back up to Division 1 in 2024 – and will feature in both four-day and T20 fixtures for the Northern England club until the end of July.

Peter Handscomb – Leicestershire

Handscomb has an extensive history in county cricket, having captained Middlesex and played for Gloucestershire, Yorkshire and Durham. He joined his fifth club, Leicestershire, ahead of the 2023 season where he enjoyed a strong campaign, scoring 1,202 runs across white- and red-ball formats (including a debut hundred in a home four-day fixture against Yorkshire) and taking 48 catches behind the stumps. In September the Victorian signed on for a further two years at the club, and is set to feature across all three formats in the 2024 season.

Handscomb in action for Leicestershire in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, August 2023 // Getty

Marnus Labuschagne – Glamorgan

Labuschagne’s affiliation with the Welsh county will extend to at least the conclusion of 2024 after he penned a two-year deal in September 2022. The star Test batter first joined the club in 2019, and within months made a shock introduction to Ashes cricket as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith in the Lord’s Test of that same year. Since then he has proven invaluable for the club, and in 26 first-class matches has scored over 2,000 runs at an average of 55.52 (including eight centuries) and taken 36 wickets.

Labuschagne engages with England and Sussex's Ollie Robinson in May 2023 // Getty

*More players are expected to be announced in the coming months, and will be updated here

Australian players who featured in the 2023 County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain, Jordan Buckingham, Sam Whiteman, Chris Lynn, Andrew Tye

Somerset: Peter Siddle, Cameron Bancroft

Surrey: Sean Abbott, Dan Worrall

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew, Steve Smith

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards