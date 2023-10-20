The Australian players set to head abroad in the winter to ply their trade in the UK
Aussies abroad: Who's playing county cricket in 2024
Scott Boland – Durham
Boland’s first foray into county cricket comes a year after a mixed 2023 UK tour with the Australian Test side. The seamer was a crucial part of a World Test Championship final victory over India at The Oval, before struggling for penetration during his two Ashes Tests in Birmingham and Leeds. The 34-year-old is set for an extended stay at Durham – who have been promoted back up to Division 1 in 2024 – and will feature in both four-day and T20 fixtures for the Northern England club until the end of July.
Peter Handscomb – Leicestershire
Handscomb has an extensive history in county cricket, having captained Middlesex and played for Gloucestershire, Yorkshire and Durham. He joined his fifth club, Leicestershire, ahead of the 2023 season where he enjoyed a strong campaign, scoring 1,202 runs across white- and red-ball formats (including a debut hundred in a home four-day fixture against Yorkshire) and taking 48 catches behind the stumps. In September the Victorian signed on for a further two years at the club, and is set to feature across all three formats in the 2024 season.
Marnus Labuschagne – Glamorgan
Labuschagne’s affiliation with the Welsh county will extend to at least the conclusion of 2024 after he penned a two-year deal in September 2022. The star Test batter first joined the club in 2019, and within months made a shock introduction to Ashes cricket as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith in the Lord’s Test of that same year. Since then he has proven invaluable for the club, and in 26 first-class matches has scored over 2,000 runs at an average of 55.52 (including eight centuries) and taken 36 wickets.
*More players are expected to be announced in the coming months, and will be updated here
Australian players who featured in the 2023 County Championship
Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann
Essex: Daniel Sams
Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser
Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris
Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott
Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson
Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb
Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain, Jordan Buckingham, Sam Whiteman, Chris Lynn, Andrew Tye
Somerset: Peter Siddle, Cameron Bancroft
Surrey: Sean Abbott, Dan Worrall
Sussex: Nathan McAndrew, Steve Smith
Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell
Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards