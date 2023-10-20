Devine at her best as Scorchers skittle Canes

Sophie Devine at her devastating best in Perth Scorcher's first game of WBBL|09, while teen quick Chloe Ainsworth enjoyed a dream debut

Sophie Devine has started the WBBL|09 season with a scintillating unbeaten 87, as Perth Scorchers thrashed a Hobart Hurricanes outfit missing two stars by 98 runs in Launceston.

Devine's 44-ball innings was an ominous start to the season from the New Zealand veteran, who powered her team to 4-186 before the Hurricanes - missing captain Elyse Villani due to illness and allrounder Nicola Carey due to injury - were rolled for 88 in 15.5 overs.

The Scorchers captain arrived at the crease with her team 2-47, following the dismissals of Beth Mooney - stumped for eight after falling over advancing down the wicket to spinner Molly Strano - and Maddy Darke (9).

Playing the middle-order role she has recently adopted at international level, Devine wasted no time bettering her best score of WBBL|08, 44, and reached a half-century from 26 deliveries.

She was supported by Amy Edgar, who chipped in an unbeaten 21 off 15.

Teenage quick Chloe Ainsworth (2-10) then stunned the Hurricanes as she removed Lizelle Lee (0) and stand-in captain Heather Graham (0) with her first over on WBBL debut.

She bowled Lee with a hooping inswinger that thudded into the South African's pads and ricocheted onto the stumps, before Graham was struck lbw.

Devine's day out continued when she had Naomi Stalenberg caught on seven, and a running Mooney held onto a skied chance off opener Bryony Smith (5), leaving the Hurricanes 4-19.

Strano (37 off 30) and Ruth Johnston (15 off 17) scrapped in a 46-run fifth-wicket stand, but once they were dismissed - Strano becoming Stella Campbell's first wicket since moving from the Sixers to the Scorchers - the remaining wickets quickly tumbled.

Campbell finished with 2-10 while Aussie leg-spinner Alana King cleaned up the tail to finish with 3-19.

