Unplayable Podcast: Stoinis strikes get Aussies cooking

David Warner and Mitch Marsh tonned up as Australia jump up into the World Cup's top four

A 259-run opening stand. A birthday century for Mitch Marsh. A massive 163 for David Warner. Marcus Stoinis back amongst the wickets. And Adam Zampa taking another four despite back soreness.

Australia ticked a lot of boxes and crucially secured their second win of the World Cup after beating Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru.

Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter recap the action as Australia jump into the top four.

