Bat-breaking Harris rewrites record books with epic ton

Grace Harris broke a bat and plenty of records as she smashed 136 not out off 59 balls to lead Brisbane Heat to an emphatic win over Perth Scorchers

Grace Harris has produced the greatest individual batting display in Weber WBBL history, with her record-breaking century paving the way to Brisbane Heat’s 50-run win over Perth Scorchers.

Not even a broken bat could stop the Heat opener as she blasted an unbeaten 136 off 59 balls, beating the previous high score of 114 – scored by both Ashleigh Gardner and Smriti Mandhana – in the process.

Harris was on 64 when she was overheard via the stump mic saying she needed a new bat, adding "stuff it, I’ll hit it anyway" before facing up to Scorchers quick Piepa Cleary.

Her bat snapped in half the very next ball she faced – incredibly, the ball still travelled 72m over the boundary for six.

New bat in hand, Harris smacked the next delivery 87m for another maximum and then continued hammering the Scorchers attack to all corners of North Sydney Oval, bringing up her third WBBL century from 48 balls.

She finished unbeaten on 136 as the Heat posted 7-229 – the second highest total in tournament history – with her innings featuring a record 11 sixes.

"It was actually a bit loose at the beginning of the game and that's when they are at their best," Harris said on broadcast about her broken bat.

"I just thought it will be fine, it will come through and then I heard it click in this one particular shot just before that six.

"Then I thought 'no it hasn't fully cracked', I think it's just loosened up even more I'll still hit it for six, I'm on anyway.

"So you've got to keep going and that's a great bat, so in the end it broke and it still went for six."

Brisbane’s next highest contribution was Mignon du Preez, who hit a rapid 39 off 23.

Beth Mooney ensured the Scorchers made a good fist of the chase in excellent batting conditions, hitting four maximums of her own in a 30-ball 60.

But when Courtney Sippel (4-27) accounted for both the Australia star and Scorchers captain Sophie Devine (14 off 14), the chase appeared insurmountable for the Perth batting line-up.

Amy Jones hit 30 off 17 but the task was too large as the Scorchers finished their 20 overs on 8-179.

