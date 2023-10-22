Healy undergoes hand surgery after accident at home

Sydney Sixers superstar Alyssa Healy's WBBL season at risk after undergoing surgery on her hand following an accident at home on Saturday evening

Alyssa Healy is a late scratching from the Sydney Smash and her WBBL season is under a cloud after the Australia and Sixers superstar injured her hand on Saturday evening.

Healy injured her hand in a domestic accident at home and on Sunday underwent surgery.

A statement from the Sixers said no further details of the accident or the extent of Healy’s injury were available at this point, with more information to come in due course.

Speaking at the bat flip ahead of the Smash, Sixers captain Ellyse Perry said it was a "pretty nasty accident" with the club expecting to know more in the next 48 hours.

The club have not replaced Healy on their roster at this point and will be hopeful the opener and wicketkeeper will quickly be available for a return.

Their next match is against Brisbane Heat at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday evening.

With Healy unavailable, teenager Kate Pelle is likely to take the wicketkeeping gloves in what will be just her second WBBL appearance after she debuted against Melbourne Stars on Thursday night.

Healy’s injury was one of two late blows for the Sixers, with middle-order batter Mathilda Carmichael also ruled out of Sunday’s match after suffering a back strain during the club’s training session on Saturday.

With bowler Gabby Sutcliffe also unavailable due to injury, the Big Bash has approved 18-year-old Frankie Nicklin to join the Sixers as their 13th player – to be used as an emergency sub-fielder only -for the clash against the Thunder.

