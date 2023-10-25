Unplayable Podcast: Maxwell puts on his own light show

It was Glenn Maxwell at his very best as he hammered a century off 40 balls against the Dutch

Get the full recap from a record-breaking night in Delhi!

Australia won by a record 309 runs, David Warner hit another hundred, Adam Zampa took another four ...

But the night was all about Glenn Maxwell's 40-ball century. The allrounder broke Aiden Markram's fastest World Cup century record (49 balls) and broke Meg Lanning's record (46 balls) for the fastest ODI ton by an Aussie.

Apologies for the background noise as cables and microphones were ripped out of their sockets and messily stuffed into boxes all around us!

Get in touch with the show here