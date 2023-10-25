By the numbers: Records smashed as Aussies demolish the Dutch

Fast and historic hundreds, expensive overs and a huge winning margin among the stunning stats to emerge from a one-sided one-day clash

Fastest World Cup century

South Africa's Aiden Markram broke a 12-year record in the fourth match of this tournament when his 49-ball century surpassed Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball mark from 2011. Just 18 days after Markram's blazing knock in Delhi, Maxwell bettered it by nine balls at the same venue.

His innings included nine fours and eight sixes, with his second fifty taking only 13 deliveries.

Fastest ODI century by an Australian

The previous fastest hundred by an Australian in men's ODIs was Maxwell himself, with his 51-ball ton against Sri Lanka in the 2015 World Cup.

He also eclipsed the decade-old record of fastest hundred by an Australian (male or female), beating Meg Lanning's 45-ball century against New Zealand which has stood since the 2012-13 summer.

Latest ever arrival for century in ODIs

Maxwell strode to the crease at 4-266 after the final ball of the 39th over accounted for Josh Inglis.

No player in the history of 50-over cricket, international or List A, has arrived in the middle at a later stage of the innings and proceeded to reach three figures.

To make his feat all the more incredible, Maxwell actually didn't face a ball until the 41st over. With some careful farming of the strike, he faced 44 of the next 54 balls, scoring 106 as Australia slammed 3-131 in the final 10 overs.

Biggest World Cup margin (by runs)

Less than a week ago it looked like South Africa might claim this title as England wilted in the Mumbai heat, but some lower-order hitting spared their blushes.

The Netherlands weren't so fortunate in Delhi as Australia smashed them by 309 runs.

Australia held the previous highest win in World Cups too, following their 275-run win over Afghanistan in Perth in the 2015 edition.

Most expensive ODI figures

Adam Zampa may have breathed a sigh of relief following Bas de Leede's performance with the ball.

Just last month Zampa equalled fellow Australian Mick Lewis' record for the most expensive figures in men's ODIs, a tally that stood at 0-113.

While it took Zampa 17 years to match Lewis' unwanted record from 2006, Zampa's was beaten in only 41 days as de Leede was belted for 2-115 from his 10 overs.

His most expensive was his last, the penultimate of the innings, as Glenn Maxwell hit him to all parts of Arun Jaitley Stadium for 28 runs.

Most wickets 'bowled' in World Cup matches

With Mitch Starc's wicket of Max O'Dowd at the start of the Netherlands innings, the fast bowler joined Pakistan great Wasim Akram with the most wickets 'bowled' in men's ODI World Cup history.

The two left armers have rattled the stumps 25 times each in this tournament. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is third on the list with 18.

International centuries against 10 opponents

With David Warner's 91st delivery he registered his sixth World Cup ton and 22nd in all ODIs.

It takes him into second place for most World Cup centuries, tied with India's Sachin Tendulkar and behind only India's Rohit Sharma who has seven.

It's the first time Warner posted a hundred against the Netherlands (at his first attempt), making the Dutch the 10th international opponent that he has reached three figures against across the three formats – the equal most for Australia with Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist.

Warner's centuries have come against South Africa (10), Pakistan (9), India (7), New Zealand (7), England (5), Sri Lanka (4), Bangladesh (3), Afghanistan (1), Netherlands (1), Zimbabwe (1).

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Defeated Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Defeated Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

