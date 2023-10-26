Dominant Athapaththu guides Thunder to successive wins

Another victory sees the Thunder already double their win tally from last season

10:01 Play video Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades | WBBL|09

Chamari Athapaththu has blasted the Sydney Thunder to a second straight win to start their Weber WBBL season, beating the Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets.

In a thoroughly one-sided affair at Sydney's Cricket Central on Thursday, Athapaththu hit 80 from 54 balls as the Thunder chased down the Renegades' 5-147 with 15 balls to spare.

Her innings came as part of a 99-run opening stand with Tahlia Wilson, who hit 28 before she was bowled by Georgia Wareham.

Only called into the squad late as an overseas replacement player, Athapaththu has been instrumental in the Thunder's opening two wins.

The Sri Lankan hit 52 and took 3-20 against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday, before continuing that dominant form on Thursday against her former club.

Athapaththu smashed 13 fours and two sixes in her knock, dispatching the Renegades to all parts of the ground to completely seize control of the match.

She brought up her half-century with a big six down the ground off Ella Hayward, after hitting the spinner for three boundaries earlier in the over.

02:45 Play video Athapaththu blasts Thunder to victory over Renegades

Another six came in the same fashion, lofting Wareham over long off, before she was caught at cow corner next ball.

But any thought of a Thunder wobble was quickly brushed off, with Heather Knight and Phoebe Litchfield steering the hosts home.

The victory means the Thunder have already doubled their win tally of one victory from last season.

Athapaththu had earlier also claimed the key wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, when the Indian superstar was caught behind for 11.

You can't keep Chamari out of the match 😅



Kaur departs and the Renegades are struggling. #WBBL09 pic.twitter.com/LMR6ctCWcw — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 26, 2023

Litchfield also pulled off the play of the day, charging in from the mid-wicket boundary to run out Tammy Beaumont (23 off 20 balls) with a direct hit.

Only Wareham really got going for the Renegades with the bat, making a late 47 not out from 34 balls, as the Renegades went along at a tick over a run a ball for most of their innings.

The result leaves the Renegades with one win from their opening three games, having been beaten by Brisbane before toppling Adelaide this week.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 4 4 0 0 0 0.988 0 8 2 Sydney Thunder Women THU 2 2 0 0 0 1.718 0 4 3 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 3 2 1 0 0 1.075 0 4 4 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 4 2 2 0 0 0.916 0 4 5 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 3 1 2 0 0 0.876 0 2 6 Melbourne Stars Women STA 4 1 3 0 0 -2.033 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 3 1 2 0 0 -2.203 0 2 8 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 3 0 3 0 0 -0.892 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

