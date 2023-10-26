Neser withdraws mid-match from Shield round

Allrounder was expected to resume innings on 51 this morning but has flown home to Brisbane for personal reasons

Michael Neser has withdrawn from Queensland's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania to fly home for personal reasons.

Queensland Cricket confirmed Neser, who went to stumps unbeaten on 51 yesterday having been elevated to No.5 in the Bulls batting order, had returned to Brisbane.

Under the Shield's playing conditions, Neser will not be replaced, leaving Queensland short of one of their leading options with bat and ball for the remaining three days of the match.

QC said Neser's availability for future matches was unclear and, requested privacy for the family.

The Shield's playing conditions allows for the replacement of players as a concussion substitute, or if called up for national duty.

The later happened to Victoria twice in a Shield match against Tasmania in 2016 when Marcus Stoinis and then James Pattinson were withdrawn by CA mid-match for matches in New Zealand.

The playing conditions allow for replacements of that nature, but no such provisions exist for a voluntary withdrawal and a replacement for personal circumstances could see the match lose first-class status.

Neser, who Queensland confirmed had been elevated to No.5 when it became clear he was going to return to Brisbane on Thursday evening, had continued his recent red-hot form with the bat to reach 51 not out at stumps in a 96-run partnership with Joe Burns.

Neser's unexpected elevation to No.5 raised eyebrows, and his outstanding form made it seem a strategic change, but the allrounder rode his luck but played with absolute aggression.

The 33-year-old had been given a reprieve on three when Jordan Silk uncharacteristically dropped a sitter at slip from the spin of Jarrod Freeman.

In the closing overs the Tasmanian had nine fielders on the fence, but the veteran continued to try to clobber just about each delivery he faced in a whirlwind knock knowing he would not be returning for day two.

His half-century against Tasmania followed a 90 against Victoria in Mackay last round, and 140 against NSW to open the Shield season.

His purple patch began during a winter stint with county side Glamorgan, with scores of 86, 123 and 176 not out in his final three first-class games of the northern summer.

He has scored 686 runs in his past six first-class games, and with the 33-year-old officially retired out on 51 in Hobart, his average for that stretch sits at an even 98. It is unclear if Neser's withdrawal mid-innings will hand Tasmania a bowling bonus point.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings