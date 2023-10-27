World Cup run home: How teams are placed for semi-finals

Each team has four matches remaining to force their way into the top four and book a coveted semi-final spot

India

P 5 | W 5 | L 0 | NRR 1.353 Still to play: England (October 29), Sri Lanka (November 2), South Africa (November 5), Netherlands (November 12)

The host nation have one foot in the semi-finals already ahead of their meeting with England in Lucknow following five wins, all of which have come batting second. In fact, only New Zealand has pushed India so far, and they won that with two overs to spare and four wickets still in hand. The showdown with South Africa in Kolkata looms as a mouthwatering clash.

01:30 Play video Kohli guides India to tense win over New Zealand

South Africa

P 5 | W 4 | L 1 | NRR 2.370 Still to play: Pakistan (today), New Zealand (November 1), India (November 5), Afghanistan (November 10)

Look at that massive net run rate! The Proteas have been in destructive form, the shock defeat to the Netherlands aside. And while their four wins have been built on the back of massive first-innings totals, with margins of more than 100, that one defeat exposes all the old concerns about Proteas teams at World Cup events. Is this group finally the one mentally strong enough to win a World Cup knockout match?

01:30 Play video Proteas sink England to their heaviest World Cup defeat

New Zealand

P 5 | W 4 | L 1 | NRR 1.481 Still to play: Australia (tomorrow), South Africa (November 1), Pakistan (November 4), Sri Lanka (November 9)

The dark horse for this World Cup, the New Zealanders have been quietly going about their business and are well placed to sew up a semi-final spot with four wins already on the board. They have two huge games ahead, starting with tomorrow's trans-Tasman clash before meeting the Proteas. They could drop both and still reach the semi-finals with wins in their final two games.

Australia

P 5 | W 3 | L 2 | NRR 1.142 Still to play: New Zealand (tomorrow), England (November 4), Afghanistan (November 7), Bangladesh (November 11)

After a less-than-inspiring start to the tournament with heavy defeats to India and South Africa the Aussies have got themselves back on track and are odds-on to claim the fourth semi-final spot but are yet to acquit themselves against top-tier opposition. That chance comes tomorrow against the Black Caps, and they will be wary of England given the history between the sides.

01:30 Play video Merciless Maxwell destroys Dutch with fastest WC ton

Sri Lanka

P 5 | W 2| L 3 | NRR -0.205 Still to play: Afghanistan (October 30), India (November 2), Bangladesh (November 6), New Zealand (November 9)

Sri Lanka will enter their final four fixtures buoyant having smashed England, and will need to keep that momentum rolling with big games against India and New Zealand still to come. Veteran allrounder Angelo Mathews impressed on his return to the side as an injury replacement and with three games against Asian rivals to come, fate is in their hands.

Pakistan

P 5 | W 2 | L 3 | NRR -0.400 Still to play: South Africa (today), Bangladesh (October 31), New Zealand (November 4), England (November 11)

Started the tournament with a bang but a stinging loss to India has seen them lose three on the trot, and the game dropped to Afghanistan could prove costly. It does not get any easier with a meeting with South Africa tonight but a win is imperative or their campaign will slip into the realm of relying on mathematical improbabilities.

Afghanistan

P 5 | W 2 | L 3 | NRR -0.969 Still to play: Sri Lanka (October 30), Netherlands (November 3), Australia (November 7), South Africa (November 10)

Afghanistan's first-up defeat to Bangladesh put them on the back foot from the get-go, and they will rue that batting display. Were outclassed by semi-final bound India and New Zealand but in between they've shown plenty, including starting the rot for England with a comfortable win then chasing down Pakistan with aplomb. Next up match with Sri Lanka is crucial to sort contenders from pretenders.

01:30 Play video England crumble spectacularly as Afghans beat 2019 champs

Bangladesh

P 5 | W 1| L 4 | NRR -1.253 Still to play: Netherlands (tomorrow), Pakistan (October 31), Sri Lanka (November 6), Australia (November 11)

Bangladesh are on a four-game losing streak following their first-up win against Afghanistan and, on current form, will rue letting England get away. Mathematically they could still reach the semi-finals, but it will require them to win all four games, and rely on other results to go their way. They have a 1-4 win-loss record along with Netherlands, and the loser of their meeting on Saturday will eliminate that team from contention.

England

P 5 | W 1| L 4 | NRR -1.634 Still to play: India (October 29), Australia (November 4), Netherlands (November 8), Pakistan (November 11)

It's been a horror campaign for England so far, and it doesn't show much sign of improving with table-topping India and bitter rivals Australia to come in their next two games. Mathematically they remain a semi-final chance – by the barest of margins – but realistically, on form they will be hoping to avoid the wooden spoon.

01:30 Play video Sri Lanka joy as England's title defence hits new low

Netherlands

P 5 | W 1| L 4 | NRR -1.902 Still to play: Bangladesh (tomorrow), Afghanistan (November 3), England (November 8), India (November 12)

Mathematically not out of semi-final contention yet, but the Dutch suffered a crushing reality check against the Aussies in Delhi. Their slim hopes rest on winning all four remaining games and other results going their way, but their focus will be solely on bouncing back against Bangladesh on Saturday. Drew praise for their commitment in the field from the Aussies, and knocked off a rampant South Africa earlier in the tournament, so plenty to be proud of already in this campaign.

2023 men's ODI World Cup standings