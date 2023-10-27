Canes emerge with first win after damp affair

Elyse Villani guided her team to their first victory of the season, knocking off defending champions Adelaide Strikers in an eight-over-a-side game

Hobart Hurricanes are on the board in Weber WBBL|09 after knocking off Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in a heavily rain-reduced affair in Brisbane.

A heavy downpour saw the match at Allan Border Field cut to eight overs a side and after the Strikers put 1-74 on the board, Elyse Villani (39no off 24) led her Hurricanes to victory with an over to spare.

Villani was dropped on naught by Strikers allrounder Dani Gibson and she made the defending champions pay, hitting six boundaries to end her side’s winless start to the season.

Opening partner Lizelle Lee was the early aggressor, keeping the required rate well in check, hitting three sixes in her nine-ball 21.

The Strikers removed Lee, Bryony Smith (1) and Heather Graham (2) in quick succession to give themselves some hope, but Ruth Johnston edged the first two balls she faced for a pair of boundaries to seal victory.

Sent in to bat, Adelaide deployed their usual opening pair of Katie Mack (32 off 25) and Laura Wolvaardt (35no off 20), with the former the only wicket to fall.

The Strikers now sit 2-2 four games into their title defence and return home to host Brisbane Heat on Sunday.

Weber WBBL|09 standings