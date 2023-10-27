Red-hot Heat down Stars to remain unbeaten

Charli Knott's outstanding all-round game helped Brisbane make it four out of four in WBBL|09 as the Stars' batting struggles continued

09:48 Play video Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars | WBBL|09

Brisbane Heat have maintained their unbeaten streak in Weber WBBL|09, seeing off Melbourne Stars by 13 runs at Allan Border Field.

Young guns Georgia Voll (48no off 40), Charli Knott (31 off 14) and Ellie Johnston (28 off 21) outshone their more experienced teammates to carry the Heat to 6-150 batting first.

00:20 Play video What just happened!? Charli ties Dunkley in a Knott

Knott then rounded out an excellent all-round match, capturing 2-13 off three overs as the Stars were restricted to 7-137.

England gun Alice Capsey (52 off 43) was forced to play a lone hand at No.3 for the Stars as their star-studdded top-order fell around her, while a late charge from Kim Garth, who hit a career-best 45no from 27, caused some late nerves for the Heat but ultimately was not enough.

Sophia Dunkley was first to fall, looking stunned after off-spinner Knott got one to turn sharply in, bowling the England import for one.

00:38 Play video My goodness! Hancock takes a screamer

Meg Lanning (5 off 16) was tied down before being trapped lbw by leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, while Annabel Sutherland (8) edged behind off Nicola Hancock and Maia Bouchier (9) had to depart when Jess Jonassen took a low catch off her own bowling.

Struggling at 4-59, needing 92 off 66, the game looked to be slipping out of the Stars’ reach.

Garth’s fiery knock, which featured seven boundaries, ignited some hopes, but she and Capsey were the only Stars batters to reach double figures.

01:14 Play video Capsey flies lone flag for Stars with fast fifty

Earlier, Johnston took her chance at the top of the order, outshining woman of the moment Grace Harris (18 off 17) with a 21-ball 28.

Johnston was a late inclusion, covering for regular opener Georgia Redmayne who sat out the game to manage a stiff calf.

Capsey and Sutherland struck crucial blows to remove Mignon du Preez (8), Jonassen (4) and Bess Heath (2) cheaply to peg back the hosts, before Knott’s late flurry handed momentum back to the Heat.

Weber WBBL|09 standings