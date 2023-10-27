Neser makes shock return to Shield clash

Allrounder had flown home after day one for personal reasons but now rejoins Queensland for remainder of match in Hobart

Michael Neser has made an unexpected but welcome return to Queensland's ranks for the remainder of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania.

Queensland Cricket confirmed this morning that Neser would rejoin the team in Hobart today, just as Tasmania lost their final wicket with Queensland taking a 229-run first-innings lead.

Neser had made a sudden departure back to Brisbane after the first day's play for personal reasons.

"Things are more positive now and I can re-join the team for the remainder of the game," Neser said in a statement.

"I am very grateful for the backing we have received and thank everyone for their support and understanding."

Neser revealed on ABC Grandstand radio on the weekend his partner is expecting twins in December. It would be the couple's second and third child.

Neser will re-enter the match under the usual first-class playing conditions after missing the remainder of the Queensland first innings batting and the bulk of the Tasmanian first innings yesterday.

He was retired out on 51 to start day two, handing Tasmania a bowling bonus point, and will be permitted to bat as usual in Queensland's second innings at his usual spot of No.7, and take the new ball when Tasmania bat again.

He had not been replaced after retiring out after day one, with no provisions in the Sheffield Shield's playing conditions allowing for replacement players for personal reasons.

Players can be replaced as a concussion substitute, or if withdrawn from a match for national duty.

Neser had been elevated to No.5 in Queensland's first innings when it became clear he would be returning to Brisbane at the end of the day.

Although his recent red-hot form with the bat warrants it, Neser had said recently he had found a "sweet spot" batting at No.7 and hoped to continue there.

"I don't think I could go much further up the order if I'm taking the new ball and bowling a lot of overs anyway," Neser told ABC Grandstand last weekend.

"With the workload it's quite hard. I feel like I've found a sweet spot at seven where I'm batting now. But saying that, who knows, I might go up, I don't know where things will take me, but I'm feeling pretty comfortable where I am."

His half-century against Tasmania followed a 90 against Victoria last round, and 140 against NSW to open the Shield season.

His purple patch began during a winter stint with county side Glamorgan, with scores of 86, 123 and 176 not out in his final three first-class games of the northern summer.

He has scored 686 runs in his past six first-class games and his average for that stretch sits at an even 98.

