LIVE: Head blasts 59-ball century in injury return

Astonishing onslaught from opener sees him post his fourth career ton in his first game back from a broken hand

Mid-innings update: Travis Head has stormed to a rapid century in his first innings in six weeks, underpinning Australia's thunderous start to their World Cup clash with their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Dharamsala.

Head showed no ill-effects of the fractured left hand that sidelined him from his team's first five matches of the tournament, racing to triple figures from just 59 deliveries amid a red-hot start in a 175-run opening partnership with David Warner (81 off 65).

New Zealand dropped Head twice and looked panicked in the face of his and Warner's astonishing hitting that saw 11 sixes struck in the first 13 overs of the match.

Head's hundred, celebrated in understated fashion, came in just 91 minutes. By the time he was finally dismissed, bowled by Glenn Phillips for 109 from 67 balls, he had struck seven sixes and 10 boundaries.

Kiwi captain Tom Latham's decision to send Australia in after winning the toss, citing a hope the HPCA Stadium pitch would provide early assistance to his pacemen, could not have backfired more spectacularly.

Head received the friendliest of welcomes as Matt Henry bowled consecutive no-balls in his second over. The free hits were both dispatched for six by the South Australian.

The 29-year-old showed remarkable touch for someone playing their first match of the tournament, continuously pummeling length balls over the leg-side boundary and torching the Kiwis' attempts to slow him down with spin.

He did benefit from two slices of good fortune; Santer put down a hot chance off his own bowling when Head was on 70, before Glenn Phillips fluffed a simpler opportunity at mid-wicket off Rachin Ravindra's second ball.

Australia's 50 came up in under 20 minutes, the 100 from just 53 balls and the 150 before the first drinks break had been taken.

Warner, who had been gunning for his third straight century, went blow for blow with Head as he cracked six sixes of his own. The most impressive came off Trent Boult, who could only shake his head as the veteran ducked a short ball and still pulled him over the rope.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Defeated Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Defeated Netherlands by 309 runs

Today: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa