Unplayable Podcast: Best match of the World Cup so far!

A stunning location deserved a stunning match.

Australia knocked off New Zealand at Dharamsala by only five runs in the highest-scoring match in World Cup history with Travis Head (109) and Rachin Ravindra (116) making the most of the conditions at the foothills of the Himalayas.

Whether or not the ball actually travels further at higher altitude, the cold hard facts say there were 32 sixes hit for the night and nearly 800 runs scored.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron were there at the beautiful HPCA Stadium and break it all down for you.

