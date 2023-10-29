Tasmania pull off record chase in epic Shield thriller

Matthew Wade led the way for the Tigers before Bradley Hope and Jarrod Freeman finished the job with just 10 balls to spare

Tasmania have pulled off the highest successful run chase in their Sheffield Shield history in a memorable three-wicket triumph over Queensland.

Set 432 to win, the Tigers secured the victory with just 10 balls left in a thrilling conclusion to the match at Blundstone Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

Unheralded tailenders Bradley Hope (48 no) and Jarrod Freeman (47 no) added an unbeaten 75-run eighth-wicket partnership to guide Tasmania to their second win of the season.

Freeman smashed a huge six off former Tasmanian Gurinder Sandhu to complete the chase in the penultimate over.

"I've never heard him (Hope) scream like that at the end there," Freeman said.

"He's (Hope) pretty pumped. That's pretty special.

"I sort of thought if fielders are up straight, I'm going to try and get it (for six) and luckily enough I did. How good?"

The run chase tops Tasmania's previous best in a winning cause when David Boon's 152 propelled them to 6-402 against Western Australia at the WACA in March, 1996.

Starting the day at 2-88, Tasmania looked no chance of winning until Matthew Wade and Beau Webster came together at 4-158.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Wade carved out an impressive 105 for his 19th first-class century to boost the Tigers' chances.

Together with Webster (70), the pair put on a 164-run partnership before Wade was lbw to Queensland spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Star allrounder Michael Neser, who missed day two after flying home to Brisbane for personal reasons, looked to have sunk Tasmania when he bowled Webster.

But Hope, whose best score in five previous first-class matches was 27 not out, looked assured at the crease with the big-hitting Freeman.

The Bulls go to 1-2, after opening their account for the season with a convincing victory over Victoria last week.

"We couldn't contain them," Queensland coach Wade Seccombe said.

"I think that's one thing we could look back on and reflect and say there were moments in the game where we could have controlled the scoreboard a little bit better.

"If we hadn't done that it would have put a bit more pressure on the way they went about their scoring, but credit to them, they didn't allow it."

