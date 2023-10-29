Voll relishing new roles in form Heat side

Georgia Voll is taking on more responsibility than ever with Brisbane Heat this season and says the time is right for the team to add a third trophy to the cabinet

Georgia Voll is embracing her added all-round responsibilities at the Brisbane Heat, as she looks to take her game to a new level this season.

Voll, who has been touted as a future star since her arrival on the domestic scene in 2020, has consistently batted in the Heat’s top four over the last three seasons.

But until this season, the 20-year-old’s off-spin had been used just twice in 43 matches.

She has already more than doubled that quota four games into WBBL|09, tossed the ball by captain Jess Jonassen three times for returns of 1-13 from 3.5 overs against the Scorchers, 1-17 from three against the Sixers and 0-11 from two against the Stars.

"I've also been working a lot on my bowling, on closing out as well as just trying to get through an over in the middle (of the innings), so it's been nice to be able to get the opportunity to have a bowl (in matches)," Voll told The Scoop podcast.

"I worked on it through the preseason knowing that would be something I'd be doing, we just didn't know how much, to be honest.

"It could be maybe one over, maybe two, and maybe none.

"It's just been that I've done okay the last couple of games that I've actually got a few more overs, which has been nice.

"If someone goes for a few more runs, and I'm there to pick them up and try and sneak in an over. It's really, really nice to be able to get the opportunity.

"I love bowling, I love getting into the game that way as well."

Voll admitted she was frustrated by her own start to the season with the bat following scores of 10 and 0 batting at first drop in the Heat’s first two games.

But there were positive signs in her 38-ball 39 against the Sixers, and she looked even better at home against the Stars on Friday evening, top-scoring her for team with an unbeaten 48 from 39 deliveries.

"I've been pretty disappointed with the way I've started with the bat with WNCL as well as WBBL, but I've definitely had the best preseason that I've ever had, I scored some good runs in Premier cricket as well and in the T20 Max is it's just about putting it into games now," Voll said.

"It was nice to get a few runs and just be out in the middle for a little bit."

Voll has been earmarked for higher honours since breaking into the Big Bash in 2020 and has already represented Australia A.

With her best preseason yet under her belt, Voll is determined to take her game to another level this summer.

She has also been elevated to the Heat’s leadership group and has been involved this year in a leadership program run by Australia legend Belinda Clark.

Previous beneficiaries of the program include Voll’s Heat skipper Jess Jonassen, and Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath, who served as national vice-captain under Alyssa Healy in Australia’s recent series against England, Ireland and West Indies.

"She's been great," Voll said of Clark.

"I think working with her and alongside the girls who are also doing the program has been really helpful.

"I've never really had a leadership role in a cricket team (until now)."

Brisbane Heat are shaping early as the team to beat in WBBL|09.

But merely making a seventh-straight finals series will not be enough for the Heat, who are desperate to add to the titles they won in WBBL|04 and |05.

In recent years their star-studded batting line-up earned a reputation for being ‘boom or bust’, but Voll believes the club currently as the right mix to add consistency to the considerable firepower presented by herself, Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Bess Heath, Laura Harris and Mikayla Hinkley.

"We’ve fallen short a couple of times in the last couple of years, which been disappointing," Voll said.

"But I think this year everyone's hungry, we've got a great group and we've had the same group for the last couple of years.

"So I think it's time that we should be going one step further."

Weber WBBL|09 standings