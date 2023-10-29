Quantcast
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Day, Sutherland shine as Stars see off Scorchers

Laura Jolly, at the CitiPower Centre
Match Report
Laura Jolly, at the CitiPower Centre

Annabel Sutherland hit a damaging 49 before Sophie Day claimed four wickets as the Stars snapped a three-game winless streak

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers | WBBL|09

Melbourne Stars have pulled off a seven-run win over the Perth Scorchers to get their WBBL|09 campaign back in motion, as Annabel Sutherland starred with the bat before Sophie Day did the job with the ball.

As the Stars’ star-studded top order again faltered and after a mid-innings collapse of 3-0, Sutherland stepped up hitting 49 off 27 deliveries to help her team to a defendable 7-154.

Sutherland boosts Stars with quickfire 49

Day then claimed 4-27 including the key wickets of Sophie Devine and Amy Jones to put the Stars on top, and while Alana King (21no off 15) led a late charge, the hosts held on, restricting Perth to 9-147.

It snapped a run of three-straight losses that followed the Stars’ first-up win over the Sydney Sixers.

The Stars were in a difficult position at 5-79 in the 12th over, having lost Meg Lanning (5), Sophie Reid (25), Alice Capsey (31), Maia Bouchier (0) and Sophia Dunkley (8).

Sophie bags four in a Day to remember

Dunkley had been shuffled down into the middle order after a string of low scores at the top, but the England import was only just settling when she was unlucky to be run out at the non-strikers’ end, after a Sutherland straight drive deflected off the fingers of Lilly Mills and onto the stumps.

Sutherland then swung the momentum back in the hosts’ favour when she hit 22 runs off one Mills over, as she and Nicole Faltum (22no) helped their team to 7-154.

The Stars then had the Scorchers on the back foot from early in their chase, as Kim Garth trapped Beth Mooney lbw for nine before Day removed Devine (9) – via a brilliant diving grab from Lanning –Chloe Piparo (9) and Jones (10).

Darke played a lone hand at No.4, hitting six boundaries, but when her 33-ball innings ended on 45 with the Scorchers still needing 60 from 34 balls, the game looked beyond their reach.

King had other thoughts, however, as she and No.11 batter Taneale Peschel (12no off 4) made a late charge, hitting 13 runs off the penultimate over and 21 off the last, but they were left seven runs short.

Weber WBBL|09 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 4 4 0 0 0 0.988 0 8
2 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 2 2 0 0 0 1.718 0 4
3 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 4 2 2 0 0 0.916 0 4
4 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.711 0 4
5 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 5 2 3 0 0 -1.556 0 4
6 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 4 1 3 0 0 0.575 0 2
7 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 4 1 3 0 0 -0.592 0 2
8 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 3 1 2 0 0 -2.203 0 2

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Bridget Patterson hit 70 off 53 balls in a crucial knock for the Strikers at home against Brisbane Heat

Related News