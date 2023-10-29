Wellington, bizarre run out help Strikers beat Heat

Brisbane Heat's perfect start came to an end at Karen Rolton Oval as Bridget Patterson and Amanda-Jade Wellington played key roles in a 59-run victory

A bizarre run out and fireworks from Bridget Patterson have helped Adelaide Strikers end Brisbane Heat's unbeaten start to Weber WBBL|09, as the defending champions claimed a 59-run victory at home.

Patterson was the hero for the hosts with the bat, as her 70 off 53 rescued her team from a slow start to get them to 4-148 at Karen Rolton Oval.

Amanda-Jade Wellington then found herself involved in a pivotal couple of balls in the sixth over of the Heat’s chase, where the visitors were already shaky at 2-31 having lost openers Georgia Redmayne (0) and Grace Harris (15).

In a strange passage of play, No.4 Mignon du Preez was run out for one at the non-striker's end when Georgia Voll drove the ball straight back at her.

The ball bounced off du Preez onto the stumps, before bowler Wellington removed the stump from the ground and touched it with the ball while the South African was still out of her crease.

Players are able to remove the stump if the bails are already off to complete a run out, however it was questionable if Wellington had done so correctly with the ball in the opposite hand to the one which pulled out the stump, before she then touched the two items together.

The Heat were in deeper trouble a ball later when Voll chipped a simple catch back to Wellington for depart for 15.

From 4-31 the wickets continued to tumble and Wellington got a third when she had Heat captain Jess Jonassen stumped for 22.

Brisbane were bowled out for 89 in 16 overs, ending their run of four wins to start the season, with Wellington (3-14) and Megan Schutt (3-17) leading the wicket takers.

Earlier, Patterson’s 100-run fourth-wicket stand with Maddie Penna rescued the Strikers after they were drifting at 3-44 in the ninth over.

Patterson hit seven boundaries and two sixes before being dismissal on the penultimate ball of their innings, while Penna added 36no from 29 balls.

Weber WBBL|09 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 5 4 1 0 0 0.191 0 8 2 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 5 3 2 0 0 1.383 0 6 3 Sydney Thunder Women THU 2 2 0 0 0 1.718 0 4 4 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.711 0 4 5 Melbourne Stars Women STA 5 2 3 0 0 -1.556 0 4 6 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 4 1 3 0 0 0.575 0 2 7 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 4 1 3 0 0 -0.592 0 2 8 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 3 1 2 0 0 -2.203 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points