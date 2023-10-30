Ellis to return for Tasmania in Marsh Cup

Australia quick one of three big inclusions for the Tigers in their 50-over match against Queensland

Australia seamer Nathan Ellis has recovered from a groin strain suffered on the eve of the World Cup and will line up for Tasmania in their Marsh One-Day Cup clash against Queensland on Tuesday.

Ellis played seven of the eight combined T20Is and ODIs for Australia against South Africa in September before injuring his groin during the subsequent tour of India and was sent home to recover for the domestic season.

Just over a month later, he has been passed fit to line up for the Tigers against the Bulls at home in Hobart.

Ellis, who has played eight ODIs and eight T20Is, was part of Australia’s preliminary 18-player World Cup squad but was not selected when that group was trimmed to 15.

00:52 Play video Double-wicket maiden and near hat-trick for Ellis

He was included in Tasmania’s 13-player squad for Tuesday’s match alongside Melbourne Renegades quick Tom Rogers, who also returns from injury.

“It’s going to be really nice to have a bit more bowling depth and pace,” Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan said on Monday.

“(They’re) two wonderful white-ball bowlers for us, and certainly on the international stage as well. So we’re looking forward to seeing them perform tomorrow.”

Rogers last played for Australia A against New Zealand A in September, where he was selected for all three 50-over matches alongside the likes of fellow quicks Mark Steketee, Henry Thornton and Will Sutherland.

The 29-year-old will be looking to start the domestic season strongly after a 2022-23 summer in which he was named in the KFC BBL|12 Team of the Tournament following a brilliant first season in red.

03:45 Play video Every wicket: Renegades recruit Rogers shines in red

Rounding out Tasmania’s inclusions for Tuesday’s match is Matthew Wade, who returns after a two-match suspension after slamming his bat on the pitch in frustration during Tasmania's Marsh Cup loss to Victoria on September 25.

On Saturday the veteran wicketkeeper was named Australia captain for a five-game T20 series against India set to take place after the ODI World Cup.

Wade also returns fresh off a 19th first-class century on Sunday that propelled Tasmania to their highest ever successful run chase in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, in a memorable three-wicket triumph over Queensland.

02:39 Play video Wade shows power and patience in Shield ton

Reflecting on the victory, Wade said it was “the best win I’ve had playing for the Tigers, for sure”.

Hoping to leave the Apple Isle on a happier note, Queensland have named Joe Burns for his first Marsh Cup game of the season.

Burns broke a 980-day drought between Shield centuries in Hobart, and backed up his first-innings knock of 133 with 55 in the second.

In doing so, Burns moved past Greg Ritchie and the late Peter Burge into eighth spot on Queensland's all-time leading first-class cricket runscorers list.

02:56 Play video Burns pulls Queensland out of trouble with classy ton

Matthew Renshaw meanwhile will miss Tuesday’s match to “manage his playing workloads” ahead of a return to the Gabba in next week's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia.

Queensland and Tasmania are fourth and fifth respectively on the Marsh Cup standings, both with one victory to date this summer.

Tasmania squad: Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Bradley Hope, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Tom Rogers, Jordan Silk (c), Billy Stanlake, Matt Wade, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright.

Queensland squad: James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Jimmy Peirson (c), Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 standings