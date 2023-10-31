Scorchers spinners star to heap more pain on Sixers

Sydney Sixers go down at the WACA to remain on bottom of WBBL|09 table

09:54 Play video Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers | WBBL|09

Perth Scorchers have consigned the Sydney Sixers to a fourth WBBL loss in five games, proving too strong in a 36-run win at the WACA.

Spin twins Amy Edgar (4-19) and Alana King (2-17 and 33) starred for the home side, in a result that keeps last year’s finalists at the foot of the WBBL|09 table.

The Scorchers meanwhile move to 3-2 ahead of another WACA outing against the Renegades on Friday night.

00:47 Play video Edgar turns match with career-best figures

After opting to bat first, Sophie Devine’s side got off to a flyer thanks to openers Beth Mooney (32 off 25) and Chlore Piparo (20 off 14).

However after reaching 0-53 inside the sixth over the home suffered a mini collapse, losing 4-20 courtesy of some sharp Sixers outfielding, namely Lauren Cheatle who snared two smart catches.

Devine and Amy Jones then consolidated for the Scorchers before star Australia allrounder Ash Gardner (3-38) again hit the brakes on their innings.

01:15 Play video Late King blitz propels Scorchers to strong total

It took Alana King to change that, the leg-spinner putting her foot down from the outset and clubbing a career-best 33 off just 14 balls to edge her side to an above-par 8-166.

King thought she finished off the innings with a six, only for Erin Burns to prevent the flat-hit travelling over the boundary and, via an incredible piece of athleticism, hurled herself over the rope to keep the ball in play.

In the chase, the Sixers similarly passed 50 without loss albeit at a slower run-rate as Suzie Bates (18 off 23) struggled to find fluency against the new ball.

Like the Scorchers, the loss of the visitors’ first wicket in Bates proved crucial as experienced duo Gardner and Burns fell for 0 and 2 respectively.

And it was King again who provided the spark; ripping one past the outside edge of an advancing Gardner as Mooney made up for an earlier missed stumping to this time make no mistake.

Ellyse Perry continued her good form and passed 30 for a fourth-straight match, however her innings of 59 could not push the Sixers to a position where they could launch late.

02:11 Play video Perry continues hot form in lone-hand fifty

Edgar’s haul represented a career-best, as the Scorchers spinners proved the difference on a WACA surface that provided some assistance.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings